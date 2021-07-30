Guam's stint in Tokyo Games nearing conclusion

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Games have been underway for nearly a week, and three of Guam’s five Olympians’ Games have come to an end.

On Tuesday, Jagger Stephens, a recent Brown University graduate, in the Men’s 100-meter Freestyle Heat No. 2, placed second at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. Stephens finished the heat in 52.72 seconds, a mere 0.18 seconds off Kenyan Danilo Rosafio’s 52.54 first-place pace.

A source close to Stephens said he was happy with his time.

Also on Tuesday, Team Guam judoka Joshter Andrew’s quest for the podium ended after a 0-10 opening round loss to Tajikistan’s Akmal Murodov in the Men’s 81Kg Division.

On Wednesday, Mineri Gomez, a student at the University of Guam and former Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete finalist, competed in the Women’s 100-meter Freestyle. Gomez, in 1 minute, 4 seconds, placed fourth, but shaved off 0.4 second from her previous personal best.

At 9:07 a.m. today (Japan time), Regine Tugade-Watson, the region’s fastest female sprinter, will compete in the Women’s 100-meter Sprint Preliminary Round Heat No. 2. Tugade-Watson, an officer in the U.S. Navy, stationed aboard the USS Iwo Jima, will try to break her own 11.92 national record.

Guam’s foray into the much-talked-about, coronavirus-altered, year-delayed Games, will conclude on Aug. 5, possibly Aug. 6, with 22-year-old Rckaela Maree Ramos Aquino set to compete in Freestyle Wrestling in the Women’s 53Kg Division.

If Aquino advances to the finals, she will compete again the following day.