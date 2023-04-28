The International Tennis Federation 2023 North Pacific Regional Championships wrapped up pool play and the first round of playoffs Thursday at the Guam National Tennis Center and good fortune rained upon the host nation Guam.

Both of Guam’s boys and girls U12 teams finished play with convincing wins and, by doing so, earned the right to compete in the Pacific Oceania Junior Championships in Fiji, in July.

Team Guam coach Kishan Wickramasinghe, commonly known as coach Wicks, praised the young boys and girls for their tremendous effort.

“The boys and girls played very well,” he said. “They won all of their matches. They played consistent, defensively, they got everything back and I'm very proud of all the student-athletes who played our NPRC this year.”

The teams competing in the U12, U14 and U16 competitions are: Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Nauru, Republic of Palau and Federated States of Micronesia.

“It’s great to have Guam host the event for all the northern nations,” said Gary Purcell, ITF development officer of Pacific and Oceania. “I congratulate them on their beautiful new tennis center – great work happening from the Federation and everyone involved.”

First up for team Guam, U12 Division No. 2 singles player Lana Noble defeated her opponent from Palau 7-5, 6-4.

“I'm feeling great. I was just having fun. I was ready to play the sport that I love,” said the 11-year-old Noble.

Noble, by winning the match, placed Guam one singles win away from advancing to Fiji.

“I was just a little nervous, but had the mental mindset that I could win this and I was ready to go on the court,” she said.

Not having set her expectations too high, Noble said she was happy with competing and having the opportunity to hone her skills.

“I just wanted to have experience just in case I was going to play in this tournament again next year, so I could really get the feel of what was going to happen,” she said. “And I think that I'm really getting better mentally and physically. So that was one of my goals. So I think I'm achieving that as well.”

Throughout Noble’s match, her opponent’s deep shots caused problems for the Guamanian.

“She was amazing. She's very consistent. And her balls, she knew that I had a little trouble hitting deep balls,” Noble said.

Despite her opponent’s well-placed shots, footwork was the key to Noble's prize performance.

“I made sure that I was moving my feet a lot more so that I could be ready when it comes,” she said.

Then, clinching the win against Palau, Guam’s No. 1 singles player Faith Perera defeated her opponent 6-0, 6-1.

“Faith has won every match she’s played in singles,” Wicks said. “She’s definitely our No. 1 player and, of course, the No. 1 in this region. Faith is our next-generation hope. She's actually playing under-14 tennis, even though she's under-12. She’s definitely going to be a superstar.”

Perera, who is only 10, finished the tournament undefeated and is excited to have the opportunity to play internationally.

“I’ve never been to Fiji before and I’d really love to go,” she said.

Amid a short rain delay and intense heat, Perera kept the pressure on her opponent.

“I just wanted to try and make her run, make her tired and hit hard, as hard as I can,” she said.

For Guam’s U16 girls team, Fremont Gibson, Sydney Packbier, Leila Mercado and Amelie Terlaje led the division and will also represent the island in Fiji. Gibson and Terlaje had secured their spots on Wednesday, which left Packbier and Mercado to wrap up their quarterfinal matches on Thursday.

In about 1 1/2 hours, Mercado defeated No. 4-seeded Irin Chung, of Saipan, 6-4, 6-2. In Packbier’s match, the 16-year-old knocked out Saipan’s Hoo Wang 6-2, 6-0.

“I have a lot of match play under my belt, so I've been more confident with my game and my strokes,” Packbier said. “Once I get my strokes down I just like to have fun out there. I like to move the ball around and move my opponent around and just use some patterns and have fun.”

Packbier, who has represented Guam in Fiji in the past, is looking forward to the trip and the competition.

“I've been going to Fiji for the past three years,” she said. “I guess it's always been the underlying goal, but I just came out here to hit my shots and play some good matches. I love Fiji. I mean, it's always fun there and I'll get even better matches.”

The knockout rounds continue today, with the finals set for early Saturday at GNTC.

For a complete tournament wrap-up, including boys and girls U14 and boys U16 competition, pick up Monday's issue of The Guam Daily Post.