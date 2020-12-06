Every Saturday for the past two months, Art Guerrero has completed the 100-mile bike ride around Guam, a feat he said has never been done before on island.

In the first week of September, Guerrero and his friend, Nike Inoue, decided one day they would complete a century ride and took off from there.

“We started off as just setting out to do 100 miles, just to see how far we can go. Then we did it the next weekend and then the next,” Guerrero said. “After the first few weeks, it started to get easier and we said, ‘Why not keep going?’”

Although the pandemic has given many around the world an excuse to start getting in shape and achieving goals for themselves, Guerrero would be completing these long-distance rides, regardless. Prior to completing the seven weeks of 100-mile bike rides in a row, he had done them four and five weeks consecutively on two different occasions. At that time, he had a feeling it had never been done before on island, but now he is writing himself into the record books for sure.

Guerrero is no stranger to long-distance cycling, however. He started competing in triathlons in 1987 and has since gone on to compete in Ironman competitions around the world, which often include 100-plus-mile bike rides along with long-distance running and swimming.

Although he is not training for any competitions at the moment, Guerrero has been using these consecutive rides to stay ready for any future races. At the time of this writing, he has completed eight weeks but thinks he can go even further.

“I kind of want to max out at 10 weeks but I think I could probably go farther because I’ve gotten used to it already. It’s more of a mental game and worrying about your nutrition at this point,” said Guerrero.

Since setting out to do his century, Guerrero thinks he has already seen a rise in cyclists striving to complete the 100 miles not only because there is “nothing to do” because of COVID-19, but because the roads are relatively empty which makes cycling a little bit easier.

In general, the longtime cyclist feels he has seen a growth in the sport of cycling on island with all the bike shops such as Hornet and how busy they have become.

“I give a lot of kudos to all the guys that are out there riding, especially in the National Guard. Those guys are a pretty big group,” he said. “It’s nice to see new people and new faces.

"It’s a good time for cycling.”