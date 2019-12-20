George Washington High School's Jaren Gumataotao was named the regular season MVP for the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Boys Baseball League.
Head coach Dan Leon Guerrero attributes much of his team success to the heads-up play on defense from Gumataotao, who has also played for Guam at several international competitions.
"Jaren was instrumental in our success this season as well as last year's championship victory," said Leon Guerrero. "Not only was he effective defensively, offensively is where he shined."
That sentiment was echoed by fellow IIAAG coaches who gave Gumataotao the unanimous vote.
"Defensively, he really showed himself against us ... he stopped our rally," said Simon Sanchez head coach Marlo Arce. "All game, he (was on) defensively. That's what really made him stand out."
According to Leon Guerrero, Gumataotao led the Geckos in batting, hitting .667 this season with 10 hits, seven runs, five RBIs and drawing five walks.
"Defensively, he played a solid third base as well as pitching," said Leon Guerrero on Gumataotao's performance. "Considering a relatively short season, Jaren was effective both defensively and offensively for the Geckos."
But, Gumataotao wasn't the only player recognized. Arce's Sharks fielded five players on the all-island roster.
"We will be losing Jayce (Concepcion), but the other four can pick up the slack," said Arce on next year's team.
Arce said he was glad his athletes made the team, gaining the recognition of the coaches.
"All the boys that made the All-Island – they're the heart of the team," Arce said. "Every game they put up their work every game ... it's great that other coaches noticed their work."