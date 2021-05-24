George Washington Geckos' Aiden Gumataotao knew exactly what was at stake as he stepped up to bat down 5-4 with two outs away in the 10th inning of the Interscholastic Sports Association boys baseball championship game Saturday at the Okkodo Field: Make a play or settle for second place.

With bases loaded, Aiden Gumataotao needed just one run to tie. But with the game already creeping over four hours of play time, Aiden Gumataotao decided to wrap up the contest by hitting a ball deep into left field that was out of reach of Notre Dame’s left fielder. The Geckos' Jace Gumataotao trotted in to tie the game, followed by the game-winning run by CJ Tenorio as the ball was still trying to find its way to the infield, putting GW ahead 6-5 for the win.

“Going up with two outs, my coach told me ‘all heart.' Coming into this game I knew my sticks weren’t there and I had to be there for my team somehow. Whether it be fielding or batting, I knew I just had to be there for them,” said Aiden Gumataotao.

The Geckos stormed the field as soon as Tenorio touched home plate after what was an excellent display of defense by both teams through the 10-inning grind. The championship game required extra innings with the two teams deadlocked at three runs from the fourth inning on.

The Geckos have now won the baseball title four times in the past six years, with their last title being in the 2017-18 season.

Saturday’s loss was a heartbreaker for the Royals, who finish in second place for the second straight season after losing the title game to John F. Kennedy High School last season. The Royals tightened up their errors against the Geckos in their rematch after GW had defeated them via mercy rule in the regular season.

“We knew ND was going to bring it and we knew they had the power. But we came out here with all heart knowing that we’ve been working hard, and it all paid off here,” Aiden Gumataotao said.

Geckos take charge

The 10th inning got off to a great start for the Royals after Arren Yatar brought in a lead-changing run with an RBI single. An errant throw to home allowed ND’s Brandon Tuquero to score, putting ND up 5-3 with one out.

GW relieved pitcher Javen Pangelinan, who took over in the eighth inning, for league MVP Ashton Tedtaotao after ND’s two scored runs. ND would fly out on their next two at-bats to set up the wild 10th inning finale.

The bottom of the 10th was looking grim for the Geckos at the start as ND’s Guifon Terlaje struck out GW’s lead hitter Hoben Lizama. Tedtaotao was next to bat for GW and his stick went straight to the Royals shortstop, but an errant throw to first base allowed Tedtaotao to get to second to breathe some life into the Geckos.

Terlaje walked GW’s Jace Gumataotao, but struck out the following batter, Franklin Ninete, while preserving his team's 5-3 lead. Tenorio drew the walk on a full count to load the bases for Joaquin Lujan. Lujan was the man responsible for tying the game in the fourth inning with a two-run single.

“When I hit that shot to the gap I knew I was bringing in runs for the boys. It’s not only for me, it’s all my teammates. They all cheer us on in the dugout and tell us to keep pushing,” said Lujan on his scoring play in the fourth.

Lujan got a second shot to make an impact and his at-bat in the 10th proved vital.

Lujan hit a bouncing ball that found its way between first and second for a base hit, allowing Tedtaotao to score to bring his team within one, but still down 5-4.

“That was a huge play. I was happy that I finally hit the ball to the right spot, but it was [Aiden] that brought the whole thing home for us,” Lujan said of his at-bat.

Aiden Gumataotao then stepped up to the plate, unloading his heroic shot to deep left to win the game in walk-off fashion.

“We’re very tired right now but I know that if I didn’t put out for my team then no one else was going to do it. I had to be there for them somehow,” said the exhausted catcher.

Defense dominates the extra innings

With the game tied at three runs for the majority of the contest, neither team was willing to budge in the extra innings as each side came through with big defensive plays to keep the action rolling.

GW had a grand shot to win the game in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded and just one out. ND’s Nolan Cruz struck out the Geckos' Jonah Peredo for the team's second out with the pressure mounting.

ND retired Cruz to bring in Terlaje, with the MVP Tedtaotao up to bat. Tedtaotao got a good lick on a shot down the center, but ND’s Dominic Cruz made a great grab to get the out at second base to force an eighth inning.

GW’s Peredo put two Royals batters on base after hit-by-pitches before the team retired Peredo for Pangelinan. With one out away and the bases loaded, GW pulled off a terrific double play to end the inning. The outfield grabbed the Royals' Ricardo Leon Guerrero’s shot down the center while flipping the ball to second base before ND’s Noah Peredo could get back to the bag for the double play.

Terlaje kept the Geckos away from the plate after striking out two batters while allowing just one hit in the eighth inning.

The Royals were in the midst of a two-out rally in the ninth inning after Terlaje took a base on balls. Terlaje stole his way to third with Dominic Cruz up to bat. Pangelinan struck out Cruz to preserve another scoreless inning – his third strikeout of the evening.

ND’s defense held down the Geckos – three up, three down – to send the game into the wild 10th inning.