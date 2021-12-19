Gun club to host shooting tournament

The Guam United Alpha Marksman Club, the island’s only and officially affiliated Steel Challenge Shooting Association Club, is hosting a tournament on Dec. 26 at the JTM Benchrest & Sportsland Shooting Range in Dededo.

Currently, with 30 spots available for members and non-members, event registration is open until 10 a.m. Thursday, Christmas Eve.

The registration fee is $30 per shooter, plus $10 for each additional gun used in competition.

Depending on the number of participants, competitors may be able to shoot an additional gun or division.

To register, visit practiscore.com/guam-steel-challenge-12-26-2021/register. According to a news release, registration priority will be given to United States Practical Shooting Association and Guam Club members.

To register for USPSA membership, visit https://uspsa.org/join.

The one-day event, consisting of four stages, will have shooters competing in the following categories: Smoke and Hope, Round About, Five to Go, Outer Limits, and, if time permits, Pendulum.

For more information on Steel Challenge visit scsa.org.

To learn more about the event, contact Tony Villena via WhatsApp at 671-682-3456.