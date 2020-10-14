GVB exploring event with major Asian martial arts organization

The Guam Visitors Bureau is exploring the possibility of hosting an on-island event with One Championship, the largest global sports media property in Asia, according to the organization's website.

Tourism officials are contemplating the event to be a major marketing opportunity for Guam at a time when COVID-19 maintains its hold on the tourism industry. GVB board member Derrick Muna-Quinata, vice chairman of sports and events, said the idea was brought to the governor's office, which tasked his committee to proceed.

"This is a nonspectator event. (One Championship) is basically the UFC of Asia. They have over 2 billion video views. They create mixed martial arts fighting content and what they want to do is use Guam as their fight bubble," Muna-Quinata said.

"These guys are huge in our source markets. They're big in Korea, they're big in Japan, they're big in all of Asia. ... This is an opportunity for us to do something while really Guam is not able to go out to these source markets and advertise," Muna-Quinata said.

GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez said GVB has contacted the head of the organization. Guam's responsibilities would include facilitating ground travel, the venue, hotel rooms and COVID-19 testing and precautions, according to Gutierrez. The University of Guam may be the venue. A budget is being developed and it will hopefully become clear within the next week or so whether the event will move forward, he said.

"During our negotiating talks, I said we want to have it done by Dec. 19, so we can at least get things moving. I have sent a letter out to the Department of Public Heath and Social Services asking for their consideration in putting together a good protocol," Gutierrez said.

GVB Vice President Gerald Perez said One Championship is a refreshing concept but there is more that needs to be done to make the event a reality.

"Not least, the amount of money we need to spend," he said.

There isn't much GVB can do at the moment to kick-start tourism on Guam, Perez said. The agency has been maintaining a holding action, he added, by seeing what can be done to safely take care of tourists once they visit, and by trying to keep Guam in mind within source markets, although there is hardly any funding for the latter.

That's where the One Championship opportunity might prove beneficial, Perez said. But converting exposure into visits is another matter, he said. Perez said he has requested information to better understand how to inject Guam's message if the event takes place.