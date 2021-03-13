With ever-changing and unclear rules and regulations surrounding the 2021Tokyo Summer Games, Guam may become a safe haven for Team USA and Team Mexico to practice and acclimate to the region’s harsh weather.

The 2021 Tokyo Games, originally scheduled for Summer 2020, were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the Tokyo 2021 Games are scheduled from July 23 to Aug. 8.

“The issue is our ability to host these people based on the quality of facilities,” said Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez.

GVB officials shared that they have had discussions with the Guam National Olympic Committee about hosting athletes from the U.S. and Mexico. Athletes participating in basketball, swimming, track and field and softball are among those who could come to Guam.

The Guam Daily Post has asked for comment from the Guam National Olympic Committee and the Unites States Olympic Committee.

“We would be happy to host athletes headed to Japan for the Summer Olympics, but have yet to confirm anything on our end,” said Guam Men’s National Basketball Team head coach EJ Calvo. “I’m sure they are considering changes in quarantine protocol upon arrival to Guam as well as Japan, as well as facility options for athletes.”

GVB is establishing a list of available sporting facilities, accommodations, meal service providers and other required services. Another key factor in accommodating the athletes will be COVID-19 testing.

While discussions appear to be in the early stages, hosting athletes could provide an economic windfall for the island, promoting Guam as a “COVID-19-safe training and leisure travel destination,” said GVB officials.