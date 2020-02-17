With a FIBA qualification tournament between the Bank of Guam Men’s National Basketball Team and the Hong Kong Men’s National Team just three days away, sponsor Guam Visitors Bureau recommended on Saturday that Guam postpone or cancel the event over concerns about the 2019 novel coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Guam Visitors Bureau Board of Directors and management recommends the postponement or cancellation of the Guam Basketball Confederation's FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifier,” GVB stated in a news release.

“While we are supportive of the event as a sponsor, we are very concerned about the event’s timing as the world deals with the outbreak of the 2019 novel Coronavirus and the long-term effect this will have on our source markets.

“We are looking out for the best interests of our people and feel that if this qualifier were to continue, it may damage Guam’s brand. Our decision comes out of strong concerns as cancellations to Guam continue from our visitor markets due to this worldwide health issue. We must work to ensure our visitor arrivals do not take a major hit going forward,” the GVB statement said.

Organizers are aware of GVB’s statement. Thursday’s game is still set to go on as planned.

“GVB management probably read an irresponsible piece of journalism that compares a cruise ship full of passengers that could not comply with screening requirements set by our federally imposed travel ban ... to a group of professional athletes legally traveling to Guam, along with 4,000 other tourists daily from countries in Asia that must all comply with all requirements set forth by the travel ban,” said Team Guam head coach EJ Calvo.

“We absolutely share all concerns, but actually check facts and discuss risks with medical professionals,” said Calvo, who is also the president of the Guam Basketball Confederation.

The new virus, which originated in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 69,000 people, resulting in 1,669 deaths.

Calvo was referring to the governor’s Feb. 8 decision to deny entry to a Holland America cruise ship. The ship carried some 800 passengers from Hong Kong on Feb. 1.

The governor’s office said that some passengers on the cruise ship might have been infected with the new virus.

Recently, Reuters reported that, in fact, one of the MS Westerdam passengers, an 83-year-old American woman, tested positive for coronavirus after flying into Malaysia from Cambodia.

There are 57 cases of the virus in Hong Kong, resulting in one death.

As Guam gears up for Thursday’s game, Hong Kong has put in place plans to limit the spread of the disease.

In Hong Kong, preparing for a worst-case scenario, numerous sporting events have been canceled, schools closed, civil service employees urged to stay home and churches have suspended services.

To help curb the spread of the virus, the Hong Kong government has also allocated over $6 billion to its Hospital Authority, Reuters stated.

The HSBC and Cathay Pacific rugby sevens tournament, scheduled for April in Hong Kong, has been rescheduled to October.

The Chinese Financial Times reported the Catholic Church suspended all Masses for two weeks in Hong Kong.

On Thursday, multiple news agencies, including Bloomberg, reported that all kindergartens, as well as primary and secondary schools, will remain closed until March 16.

“We are continuing to listen to medical professionals,” Hong Kong Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said Thursday in a briefing.

“We will announce the date to resume school when all conditions are satisfied,” Yeung said, according to a Bloomberg report.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated on its website that the coronavirus meets the standards of becoming a pandemic.

“The potential public health threat posed by 2019-nCoV virus is high, both globally and to the United States,” stated the CDC. “The fact that this virus has caused illness, including illness resulting in death, and sustained person-to-person spread in China, is concerning. These factors meet two of the criteria of a pandemic.”

The Guam Daily Post contacted FIBA, the Bank of Guam and the U.S. State Department, but has not received comments as of press time.