GVB suspends sports sponsorship

With the 2020 United Airlines Guam Marathon rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns, the Guam Visitors Bureau announced its suspension of sponsorship and postponement of several upcoming sporting events.

The affected sporting events include the Guam Swimming Federation Micronesian Swimming Championships, the 40th APL Smokin’ Wheels and the Guam Ko’ko’ Kids Fest.

“The health and safety of our residents and visitors remains our top priority,” said GVB President and CEO Pilar Laguaña. “We have suspended event sponsorship support and postponed our signature events until the global climate of COVID-19 improves.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners and look forward to supporting these events at a better time.”

Bob Bucek, one of Guam's most accomplished motocross racers, and Smokin' Wheels official, said the event, scheduled for April, may be rescheduled to August.

"August was put on the table as a possibility, but the status of the virus will determine when it can be rescheduled," Bucek said.

Apart from the 2020 UGM and the GVB events, Guam rugby and soccer also are feeling the effects of COVID-19.

In June, the Guam Men’s National Rugby Team was planning to participate in the Asia Rugby Division 3 East Men's Tournament in Brunei, but that trip is on hold.

“Asia Rugby has postponed all competitions, up to June 30,” said Stephen Grantham, the president of the Guam Rugby Football Union. “This covers all international rugby in Asia, regardless of location.

“This means our men will not travel to play in the scheduled Division 3 East tournament this year.”

Without a decision for two scheduled matches, the Guam Men’s National Soccer Team, the Matao, is in limbo.

The Matao are scheduled to play on March 26 in the Philippines. A second match, against Syria, is scheduled for June 4.

“FIFA and AFC (Asian Football Confederation) are currently in discussion on the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers of the Asian zone Round 2 matches, due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Jill Espiritu, Guam Football Association media and marketing officer.

“Once we receive updated information on how participating teams will proceed, we will share with all stakeholders.”