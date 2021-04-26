A stadium light at George Washington High School that is leaning to one side prompted Guam Department of Education to take action against the safety hazard.

The light pole, several stories high and weighing several tons, is located along College Lane in Mangilao - a street lined with apartment buildings and single-family residences.

“We requested assistance from Guam Power Authority with the removal, and they will be assisting us,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

“We are aware and school administrators are ensuring that safety measures are in place to address any hazards while we work on the removal,” he added.