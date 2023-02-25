The George Washington Geckos shook down their competition at the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association track and field meet, attaining 14 first-place finishes out of 30 events held Thursday evening at John F. Kennedy High School in Tamuning.

Gecko athlete Aleah Castro crossed the finish line ahead of Academy of Our Lady of Guam sprinter Taylor-Ann Santos by 0.09 seconds in the 100-meter sprint, achieving a personal best at 13.84 seconds.

“That was a really good race because, in the beginning, I tend to have a slow start, but when I reached my top speed, that's where it really shows towards the end,” said Castro.

Making it a theme of the night, Castro placed first again in the 200 sprint, neck and neck with Santos, ultimately taking the win with a tight finish that was just 0.14 seconds faster.

With consistent times all season, Santos said she could have done better and that she was nervous leading up to the first event of the evening.

Nerves did not stop Santos from being victorious during the night, placing first in women’s varsity long jump, as well as achieving first place and a personal record in women’s varsity triple jump with 9.48 meters.

“I practice the form and technique with my coach that’s needed for the jumps because we don’t have a pit that we can practice in,” said Santos. “We focus on the approach and takeoff.”

In the men’s 1500 run, Gecko athletes Landon Cruz and Alexander Clark pulled away from the others right off the bat while using each other to pace for nearly three laps.

Seizing the opportunity for a personal record, Cruz prepared for the final lap, and flew across the finish line to place first for George Washington at 4:38.57.

“It feels great. Alex pushes me and helps me last the race,” said Cruz.

For Clark, who recorded a season best at 4:43.72 in the 1500, pacing pushes him to improve his times when Cruz is by his side.

“I try to stick with Landon in the 1500 and the 800,” said Clark. “He helps me.”

Gwenizah Barcinas, a GW freshman, topped her 1500 race, leaving her competitors in the dust. With more than 29 seconds between her and her nearest opponents, Barcinas was the outlier of the pack.

“It was a little hard racing with no one to pace with,” said the speedy freshman. “But it was good, I think I could’ve gone faster.”

The well-rounded cross-country and track athlete has big aspirations for her high school running career.

“By senior year, definitely run a minute faster in my 800,” she said.