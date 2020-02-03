The George Washington High School Geckos softball team on Saturday remained undefeated as they overcame a surging Tiyan High School Titans squad.

With three extra-base hits from Rocki Mesa, the purple-and-gold beat Tiyan, 17-7.

Taking a 2-run lead into the second inning, with 12 more runs, the Geckos broke the game wide open. With five RBIs, a double, a triple, and two runs, Mesa’s performance was enough to create an early runaway.

“I am glad I was able to help the team,” said Mesa, who went 3-for-3. “I feel my batting is getting better.

“Just feeling that pop when I hit the ball, feels good. ”

As the season progresses, the Geckos have cut down on errors and have emerged as one of the league’s top teams.

The Geckos, in their previous two games, committed six errors. Against Tiyan, on GW’s home diamond, they played error-free ball.

“We still have work that needs to be done but, from our first game until now, we have made improvements,” said Michael Perez, the Geckos head coach. “We were better today than the last game, so we have to keep making improvements.”

With Marcelina “Marci” Pangelinan’s and Joresha Quichocho sharing the bulk of the pitching duties, the two gained experience and pitched well enough against the Titans.

In the fifth inning, with the game in hand, Savannah Grant relieved Quichocho. With strong, accurate pitches, she recorded two strikeouts.

“We have been working Marci hard with her pitching over the last couple of weeks, Perez said. “Hopefully, she continues what she did today, and throughout the season.

“We planned to use Savannah to close out the game if needed. It was a last-minute decision, but we put her in to give her some work.”

In other Interscholastic Sports Association interleague play, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars outlasted the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders, 24-22.