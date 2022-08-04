After discovering cracks in the concrete ceiling at the George Washington High School Geckos' gymnasium in September 2021, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ordered the gym’s closure, and it has been shut down ever since.

George Washington Principal Dexter Fullo confirmed that the Army Corp ordered the closure and the 11-month facility shutdown is negatively affecting the school’s physical education and athletics departments. He told the Post that the gym was supposed to have reopened in February 2022, but that didn't happen.

Fullo told the Post that the Army Corps of Engineers reported to former Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez that the gym was unsafe.

Fullo added that a contract for the repairs exists, but is stuck at the Office of the Attorney General. He said that the AG's office told him that the contract has issues that need to be resolved.

Although the issue or issues are unclear, the AG's office confirmed that they are in possession of a repair contract, but they are in active discussion with their client and attorney-client privilege precludes them from discussing the situation. They referred the Post to the Guam Department of Education for comment.

GDOE told the Post that they have the Post's request for information, but have not yet responded.

“We suffer greatly,” Fullo said. “I just met with our PE department, coming up with an alternative plan on how we can ensure students are still meeting the standards for the gym and getting exercise. … We suffer greatly in our interscholastic sports. We're at the mercy of other schools and facilities to allow us to practice in their gymnasium.

"Father Duenas (Memorial School) has been kind enough to allow us to use their gym when it's available,” he said.

“It’s very inconvenient for our athletes and our coaches," said Fullo, adding that “it's setting us back in terms of leveling the playing field.”

Fullo added that he hopes that whatever is impeding the gym’s repair is quickly resolved and the repairs are expedited.

“Our students greatly need it. Our athletes need the use of our gym,” Fullo said. “It’s a big part of GW tradition. We're really strong when it comes to sports. And right now, we’re suffering until such time that the gym gets fixed. We’re just hoping that when it does get fixed, the renovations are not compromised."

Fullo also said that GW requested for a new air-conditioning system, a new competition floor, and to have its stage repaired.

“We hope not to compromise the construction of it,” he said.