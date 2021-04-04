GW's Savannah Grant named 2021 softball MVP

As the 2021 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association softball season ended at 2 p.m., Saturday, with a championship game between the undefeated George Washington High School Geckos and the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars, the league has announced its most valuable player and All-Island selections.

See Monday's edition of The Guam Daily Post for coverage of the championship game.

Leading the ballot, Geckos senior shortstop Savannah Grant is the year’s MVP.

According to information provided in a GDOE ISA news release, Grant was the league’s top vote-getter from all five coaches present at the meeting. She beat out other talented nominees: GW’s Rocki-Jae Mesa; AOLG’s Talen Topasna and AOLG’s Olivia Salas.

“The closing out of the softball season and the recognition of our 2021 All-Stars are symbols of the resilience for our student-athletes, their coaches and everyone involved in making this season happen,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez. “Everyone came together to accomplish this goal at the perfect time.

“Our students were stuck at home for months on end with no real guarantee that sports would start up again and now we are preparing to crown our first team champion from our Block 1 sports.”