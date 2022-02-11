With eight matches scheduled but only two courts available at the University Of Guam and a 4:15 p.m. start time, there wasn’t enough time to complete the entire Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association boys and girls head-to-head tennis matches between George Washington and Okkodo High Schools. But what they did finish was a delightful display of sportsmanship and competition.

While the boys were able to complete all four matches, Okkodo claiming the 22-19 victory, the girls were one match shy of completion, the much-anticipated No. 1 Singles showdown featuring GW’s Lorriann Ting taking on OHS’s Donita Manacmeul. Before suspension of play, due to darkness and looming, advancing rain, the Geckos led in team competition 21-17. The Ting vs. Manacmeul match, which was scheduled for Thursday, will decide who will win the team competition.

In boys competition, at No. 1 Singles, George Washington’s Kentaro Suzuki defeated Okkodo High’s Bryce Manalo 8-5. While Manalo entered the match with powerful groundstrokes, a rocket for a first serve and high-kicking topspin second serve, windy conditions played havoc on his game - his precision play requiring consistent conditions and predictably.

On the other hand, the conditions seemed to favor Suzuki, sometimes opting for an underhand serve when it became too gusty to try and toss a ball straight up in the air.

“I wasn't confident and used to to wind,” said Suzuki, explaining why he served underhanded. “I just tried to put it in as much as possible.”

As the match progressed and the winds increased, Suzuki, a counterpuncher by nature, used the wind to his advantage, forcing Manalo to make the errors.

With the match tied 5-5, Suzuki unleashed underhand serves which Manalo wasn’t able to figure out. After the Bulldog missed three consecutive returns, the Gecko surged ahead 7-5. In the final game, with Manalo serving, a pair of 20-plus shot rallies had Manalo blasting forehands and backhands and Suzuki tapping the ball from side to side. While Manano's groundstrokes were at their best, the Bulldog served four double faults, the final one sealing his fate.

“So today, the wind was pretty strong,” Suzuki said. “So I just tried to put it in the court. So I'm more like defense-style, just slicing. So yeah, that’s my strategy.”

While Manalo wasn’t able to overcome Suzuki’s steadiness, his five games helped the Bulldogs secure the team victory.

In the other boys matches, at No. 2 Singles, GW’s Carlos Montejo defeated Darryl Mercado 8-1. At No. 1 Doubles, Okkodo’s Lord Mabalot and Thian Patague defeated George Washington’s Abraham Alokoa and Josh Santiago 8-1. In the No. 2-seeded Doubles match, Bulldogs’ Ben Lactaoen and Angelo DeJesus defeated Geckos’ John Pineda and Kendrick Diego 8-2.

In girls competition, in one of the afternoon’s most-competitive matches, Okkodo’s No. 2 Singles player Laurance Mupas defeated Geckos’ Danica Duenas 8-7.

“It was fun, Danica and I are actually friends from middle school,” Mupas said. … “It was competitive, of course, but I think the goal is just to have fun and we did. And it was a tough match.”

Despite leading 5-0 and having dictated matchplay against the Gecko, Mupas struggled through the remainder of the match, allowing Duenas to nearly put off the come-from-behind victory.

Even though Duenas trailed by a handful of games and she began to doubt herself, kind, encouraging words from teammates and coaches re-centered her focus.

“They kept cheering for me and telling me to get back up,” she said. “That's what really helped me bring my mentality back in the game.”

With Duenas’ looping serves bouncing in and sometimes sailing over Mupas’ outstretched racket for aces, and slapped returns dropping in for drop shot winners, her unorthodox yet determined, never-quit style of play led to easy points.

Tied at seven games apiece and Mupas serving, the Bulldog fired an ace. At first, Duenas called it out, but, demonstrating uncanny sportsmanship, reversed her call and awarded the point to her opponent.

After a drop shot winner from Duenas, followed by a backhand error from the Bulldog, the Gecko arrived at match point. After a brief drop shot exchange, Mupas, erasing the first or two match points, drilled a backhand winner, setting up sudden-death match point. Serving to the add court, a strong offering from Mupas was too hot for Duenas.

Throughout the match, Mupas, the aggressor, drew her opponent into no-man’s-land and, catching her opponent out of position, hit deep into the court.

“When I see her in the front, I try to hit it to the back, so she has to run back,” Mupas said. “I tried to make her run back and forth so she can get tired and stuff. It worked out for me. I got a lot of good hits like that.”

With the head-to-head match to be continued and a victor undecided, the No. 1 and No. 2 Doubles teams split their eight-game sets.

At the No. 1 position, Okkodo’s Cristel Dela Cruz and Danah Bonto defeated Aubry Cruz and Rachell Cabales 8-6. At the No. 2 spot, George Washington’s Alexa Tangalan and and Madison Leon Guerrero defeated Okkodo's Kona Okada and Aleja O’Connor 8-1.