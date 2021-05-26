GW's Tedtaotao named baseball MVP

Despite a shortened season for the boys baseball league in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, the athletes showed up and showed out day after day, putting in the work to take advantage after a year locked up due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Last week, prior to Saturday’s championship game, the league’s coaches voted for the island’s top players, naming Ashton Tedtaotao of George Washington High School the MVP of the season. Tedtaotao, a versatile player, was named first team third baseman and second team pitcher in addition to his MVP title.

The Geckos finished the season unbeaten, sporting five athletes in the All-Island list. The Notre Dame Royals, who ended the season in second place, featured nine athletes on the all-star list.