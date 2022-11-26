Håtsa drops semifinal matches

On the fourth day of competition in the 2nd Tagaytay Founders Volleyball Cup, both the boys and girls teams from Håtsa had opportunities to secure berths in the tournament finals. However, after fighting hard through their respective games, both teams fell short. The Håtsa ladies dropped a three-set thriller to Bunggo 25-22, 19-25, 19-25. In the boys division, Håtsa fell to Indang 19-25, 17-25.

In the girls match, Gabrielle Depriest and Tasi Naputi led the way with 19 combined kills, Teammates Halie Sanchez and Naiyah Taimanglo contributed with 14 assists and five service aces, respectively.

"Our girls did well and got off to a great start," said coach Mike Nauta. "We allowed too many errors to take over and change the tone of our game in the second and third sets. Nonetheless, I'm proud of these girls and tomorrow we fight for third."

In the boys match, John Paul Taimanglo and Dylan Millon combined for nine kills. Setter Ray Caseres recorded seven assists in the effort.

"The boys are playing well and getting tons of experience," Nauta said. "For a lot of them, it’s new experience on a bigger stage and things can only get better as we move along."