After opening their tournament with a loss in the 2nd Tagaytay Founders Volleyball Cup in Manila, Philippines, the island ladies of Team Håtsa returned on the second day of matchups and snatched a win.

Håtsa needed only two sets to dispatch their opponents 25-18, 25-18. With the win, Håtsa evens their record at 1-1 with a few days of competition left.

Early in the first set, Håtsa wasted no time setting the tone and jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead backed by the hitting of Naiyah Taimanglo and the heads-up play by middle blocker Tasi Naputi. Moments later, despite giving up several points, Håtsa came out of a technical timeout and stormed to a sizable lead.

The opposing team in team Assumption attempted to spark a rally to get back into the mix. However, Håtsa stayed laser focused and worked their way to a set point. An unforced error by Assumption ended the set.

Second set action saw Håtsa almost mirror their strategy of play only with a new set of girls. Deploying most of the bench, Håtsa coach Mike Nauta showed trust and belief in what his team was capable of doing.

"Being out here is an extraordinary experience and it was more about giving everyone a chance to play," Nauta said. "Whenever we can get all the girls to play while learning and accomplishing a goal, it’s always a good feeling."

The island CHamoritas eventually closed out the game with great heads-up play and serving from Ursula Ziegler, Chloe Taijeron, Arianna Taijeron and Ha'ani Depriest.