Featuring 29 teams throughout Men’s Open, Women’s Open and Masters’ 40+ Divisions, the Clutch Guam/Crowns Guam Hagåtña City Slam 3x3 basketball tournament tips off today at the basketball court at the Paseo.

The two-day hoops extravaganza will feature the island’s best basketball players, including current and past national team members, up-and-coming high school shooters, and islanders from all walks of life seeking to get their hands on the hardware and line their pockets with cold, hard cash.

In a winner-take-all dash for the cash, the Men’s Open Division winner will receive $2,500, $1,000 each for Masters’ 40+ and Women’s Open Divisions champions.

“I’ve been around the local basketball scene for quite some time, and I can honestly say that this tournament will feature Guam’s absolute best talent across different generations,” said Dom Sablan, a former national team member, Father Duenas Memorial School basketball champion and co-founder of Clutch Guam. “You can expect an action-packed event.”

With the tournament opening at 4 p.m. Saturday, fast and furious 10-minute games with a 12-second shot clock will move along the competition to the championship matches on Sunday. Tipping off championship Sunday, the tournament will conclude with three championship games: Masters’ 40+ at 8:30 p.m.; Women’s Open at 8:45 p.m.; and Men’s Open at 9 p.m.

Joining the tournament, marking their return to competition in nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Guam has entered both men’s and women’s teams.

“We have a diverse team this year, with a lot of our players representing different islands in Micronesia,” said Doug Palmer, UOG athletic director. “We’re excited to start the women’s basketball season this weekend, and we’re really proud of our Lady Tritons for representing UOG.”

All UOG games will be recorded and posted to the Triton Athletics YouTube Channel, which can be seen in their entirety at youtube.com/channel/UCDPWa8F0NGWANXS5cM50hbQ.