The Raiders Club ended their KFC Youth Summer Circuit 2022 basketball tournament on a high note, hoisting the championship trophy in the U10 Division as they defeated Team OG 40-23.

The championship game took place on Sunday at the Guam National Basketball Training Center in Tiyan. All of athletes on the team attend St. Anthony Catholic School.

From the opening tip, the young, thundering Raiders were off to the races, draining their first three buckets as they led 6-0 within the first few minutes of play. Leading the Raiders’ first-quarter offensive surge, Brian Hahn, Gavin Candelaria and Tatum Delasantos lit up the scoreboard.

“After a long layoff, the kids were happy to get back out on the court,” said Raiders coach Eddie Ko, explaining that youth basketball was not that prevalent throughout the pandemic.

“All these kids get along, they go to school together, so they play great,” added Ko, sharing that head coach Ruben Payumo was off island.

Although it took a few minutes for Team OG to drain their first bucket, Cayden Espinal came through in a big way, knocking down a two baskets, a 2-point shot and one from well beyond the arc. Espinal, converting one of two free throws, scored all six of his team’s points in the period.

Starting the second quarter with as much determination on both sides of the ball as they showed in the first, the unselfish Raiders had two additional scorers light up the scoreboard. While Cyrus Hagen and Jaedan Ko chipped in with one bucket each, Hahn remained the team leader, sinking another six points as the 10-year-old was well on his way to a game-high 22-point performance. Hahn, who also ran his team’s offense, dished five assists.

“It feels great,” said Hahn, describing how he felt after winning the championship. “It’s about teamwork, and that’s all that matters."

“I’m proud of myself,” he added.

While the Raiders had several scoring options, Team OG had one. Espinal, who served as the team’s point and shooting guard, ran the offense and called his his number. As the youngster brought the ball up the court, Team OG’s catalyst, with a left fist displayed to show a play, fired off three-pointers and two-pointers on baseline drives – all of which were heavily contested. Driving to the basket but kept out of the key by the Raiders’ defense, the youngster fired off several no-look shots which fell short of the mark. Espinal finished with a team-high 21 points, his effort wasn’t nearly enough.