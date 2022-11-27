Halehale hungry for more

Matao midfielder Kyle Halehale has recently been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team as selected by College Sports Communicators this year. He attends Central Connecticut University. Halehale has been a consistent contributor to his Division I team throughout his time in the program.

Each season, he has steadily increased those contributions along with taking more of a leadership role as an upperclassman this year. While the team did not make the NCAA playoffs this season, Halehale has high hopes for the squad going into his senior season.

“I hope that we can make the NCAA tournament, that’s the first goal. With the young team, we had this year, we had a lot of freshmen and sophomores gain some valuable experience that will help us to achieve that main goal for next season. Some personal goals are aligned with our team goals. I want to do whatever it takes to help us to make the playoffs and, with that, I hope my efforts are good enough to gain enough recognition to make first or second team all-conference. I feel like I’ve been taking care of all the necessary details to accomplish those goals but there’s always more to be done. My family has made a lot of sacrifices over the years to help me get to where I’m at now and I want to repay them for the faith they have in me,” he said.

When discussing his most recent achievement and how he was able to balance academics with his Division I schedule, Halehale explained that being driven and keeping football and his school work at the forefront of every decision he makes, allows him to keep those intentions in mind every step of the way.

“All you have to do is focus academically and remember that your education and your respective sport are at the top of the totem pole. Everything I do revolves around those two things,” he said.

As he’s almost halfway through this school year, Halehale has now started to plan for what comes after college.

Without hesitation, he states that the ultimate goal is to play professionally.

“It’s always been a dream of mine (to play professionally) and I plan to fulfill that dream. Having been exposed to the standards of the professional game, I know what it takes to get there and I’m more than willing to do the work. I understand that I will face adversity along the way but I will not be deterred. Nothing is guaranteed in life but I will keep going until I’m successful. There’s no other way for me,” he said.

Halehale and his teammates have had to manage their time even more now that the World Cup is ongoing. As an avid Japan supporter, Halehale is extremely excited about their win against Germany and he’s also inspired by the victory to do his part to help keep the Guam national team program moving in the right direction.

“I want to help the program move forward. We’ve had some successes in the past under the guidance of Gary White and Karl Dodd but we need to be more consistent. You can’t be consistent when you aren’t playing high-level matches and we need to find a way to play games every single FIFA window because, as it stands now, we aren’t playing enough to keep up with everyone else. We have the talent in our team and I know the boys are always willing to sacrifice what’s necessary to reach the next level. We haven’t even scratched the surface yet in terms of maximizing our potential and I’m eagerly awaiting the day we have the resources and support to do such. If we can get the full support, I know we can push to one day qualify for a World Cup and some of the results we’ve seen in Qatar shows us that Asia is on the rise and anything is truly possible,” Halehale said.

Halehale knows it will be a long road but he’s willing to do his part to pass his knowledge on to the next generations to ensure they get the support they need to achieve their goals and accomplish that much more for our national team programs.

“I can’t wait to get into coaching one day because I feel like all my experiences will help give the next player from Guam a bit of an advantage in their pathway. If I can help them to avoid some of the mistakes I may have made while giving them the insight and guidance necessary to take Guam football to the next level that would be amazing,” he said. “I see how capable our athletes are and for a tiny island we have so much potential. Sometimes we limit ourselves by thinking we can’t compete with the bigger countries and I want to help change that mindset. We can do so much and I can’t wait to see the day when our athletes are competing on the biggest stages. Watching the World Cup is just another reminder of what can be achieved when the player is the center of every decision a football association makes. That has to be the ultimate goal for us to be as successful as I know we can be.”