Central Connecticut State University’s Kyle Halehale notched his first goal of the season in the Blue Devils victory against the Howard University Bison on Oct. 3.

The Father Duenas Memorial School graduate helped the Blue Devils double their lead in the 64th minute off a pass from teammate and fellow freshman Erik Hjertsson.

Halehale said it was nice to get his first goal of the season.

“Honestly, it couldn’t have come at a better time. Just happy I picked up where I got off from last season,” he said.

The buildup to the goal was good, he said. The team had found its rhythm offensively with passes finding the right seams.

“I saw the ball go out wide and saw space on the top of the box. When the ball finally came to me, I just placed it in the corner and I was lucky enough that it went in,” Halehale said.

With the win, the team is now 2-1 in conference play, setting them up for their next game – St. Francis University on Oct. 10. CCSU's soccer team is a member of the Northeast Conference, which is part of the NCAA Division I.

“I try to come into every game the same way and, to me, playing isn’t pressure. I just try to enjoy every moment I get to have on the pitch,” Halehale said.

The win was big, but not surprising, he said.

“Our team has been playing well this season. We’ve just been unlucky with some of our results,” he said. This second win is just the result of our resilience and our team mindset, and, hopefully, it can bring us to the playoffs.”

CCSU has been on a run the last two games, outscoring opponents 7-1. On the defensive end, the Blue Devils played stingy, not allowing a shot from the Bison until the final 16 minutes of play.

“We are looking forward to our next game against St. Francis. Despite them being 0-3 in conference, they were playing very well in their out-of-conference games,” Halehale said.

It’s a long season, he said, and the goal is to keep moving forward.

“We look to get three more points out of them and want to get to the best start possible as the season still has a long way to go.”

For himself personally, Halehale said, he’s looking to have a better game every time.

“I, as a midfielder, need to be more productive going forward helping the team by getting more goals and assists and at the same time keeping my quality high on the ball, making less mistakes,” he said.