With three of Guam’s most talented young soccer players signing letters of intent on Saturday, island soccer's future is brighter than ever.

During three separate signing ceremonies, adhering to public health emergency social distancing standards, the trio penned deals spanning the entire NCAA competition spectrum.

Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Kyle Halehale committed to the NCAA Division I powerhouse Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils.

Notre Dame High School Royals’ Shyann Roberto inked a spot on the NCAA D2 Saint Martin’s University Saints.

And, Harvest Christian Academy Eagles' Micah Hennegan agreed to play for the NCAA D3 Bob Jones University Bruins.

“It is very special for us because this is the fruit of our labor,” said Guam Football Association President Tino San Gil. … “As you go off to college, please be mindful that this is your roots.”

San Gil asked each to return and give back to the island.

“Hopefully, when we call you back and, believe me, we will call you back, … we expect you to be a lot better player. … “We want you to come back and represent our island, (and) represent Guam Football Association.

“Even though we’re such a small nation, we can still compete. … We compete because we can.”

Halehale, taking the largest leap, one of few local players to make it to D1, did so with unfettered support from his parents and GFA.

“It feels great being able to play Division I soccer, and, also, get an education,” said Halehale, who plans to major in finance. “It feels like the work I put in these past few years is finally starting to pay off, and I am happy.

“I would like to thank my parents, and the national team program, too, because they have really helped me throughout my youth career.”

From Guam, because of the distance from the mainland, making it to the next level takes a great amount of dedication, help from others, and taking the matter into one’s own hands. Halehale, defying the odds, beat the system, and is ready to increase the island’s athletic footprint.

“Coming from Guam, it’s a little more difficult getting exposure,” he said. … "I was able to play for the national team. … I got great experience playing against the top countries in the world, like Japan, Korea and China. Not a lot of people can say that they’ve played against those countries. And, it’s given me opportunities to try out for clubs in the states. …

“These are some of the things that I have experienced, and I am really grateful for them.”

Halehale, with other collegiate options, chose CCSU for the challenge and experience.

“I had options in every division, but I chose Central Connecticut State University because it’s a D1 school,” he said. “It’s everyone’s dream - coming in from high school - to continue their athletics in collegiate sports. …

“I’m kind of excited to go to the East Coast and experience new things.”

Carlos Halehale, Kyle Halehale’s father, is excited about his son’s golden opportunity and is impressed with the high level of the local talent pool.

“It’s great for our local players to show that can happen, although it’s difficult,” he said. “The more players we get out there, the more exposure we get for Guam.

“Kyle is one of the few, or the only local homegrown player, to make it to the D1 level. Hopefully, if he’s successful, and our other players are successful, coaches will start to notice that there’s untapped potential on the island.”

San Gil, offering words of encouragement to the athletes, hopes the three will represent Guam well, which can lead to opportunities for the next generation.

“I want you to go out there and showcase your skill,” he said. “Demonstrate to your coaches that we do have the talent here.

“And, then, I’m pretty sure coaches will look at you, if you’re performing well, and they are going to be asking a question, like, ‘Are there any other players from Guam like you? …

"This is your mission, to pass on that there are a lot of good players here on Guam.”

"Even though we’re a small nation, we will compete," he added.

In recent years, Guam soccer has shifted focus from winning at all cost to a more homegrown approach. By thinking globally and developing locally, the island is still expected to compete on the big stage but will do so with a foundation of young talent.

“We need young players with more stamina to come back and represent Guam,” San Gil said. “That’s what we’re looking for.”

Hennegan said he can’t wait to get to Greenville, South Carolina, and represent Guam.

“I’ve been here ever since I was a little kid, ever since the academy program,” he said. … “I was well prepared.”

Sang Hoo Kim, GFA technical director, has coached Hennegan for eight years and said his game is technically sound and he is very bright.

Hennegan needs to “improve his physical size,” Kim said. “U.S. soccer demands (are) more physical.

“Micah, he is very smart," Kim said.