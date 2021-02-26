After years of hard work, sacrifice and dedication, Guam’s Kyle Halehale will finally have the opportunity to test his skills against other like-minded soccer players competing in NCAA Division I.

On March 1, Halehale, a former member of the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars and current player on the Guam Men’s National Soccer Team, also known as the Matao, the college freshman will make his debut for the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils in New Britain, Connecticut.

In their home opener of a pandemic-shortened seven-game season, the Blue Devils will take on the Mount Saint Mary’s University Mountaineers in a Northeast Conference showdown.

Pandemic plays a roll

In the fall, when Halehale left for college amid the COVID-19 pandemic, his exposure to NCAA D1 soccer was supposed to begin right away, but due to unfavorable COVID-19 conditions, the season was canceled. Regardless of the delay, Halehale remains in good spirit and is enjoying the college experience.

“College has been pretty good so far. It has been a little challenging because of COVID and all the restrictions that have been put in place, but I think our school, coaching staff and everyone in our team has been doing a good job,” Halehale said. “Wearing masks during training has probably been the toughest thing.”

While a shortened season is not what he had planned for, Halehale is eager to help the team make the playoffs. At the end of the season, with a chance to advance to the NCAA Division I tournament as the reward, the top four teams will enter conference playoffs.

Halehale thinks his team is ready for that challenge.

“I think we’ve been preparing pretty well and training good despite the situation,” he said. We’ve been training a lot indoors due to the snow, which is something I’m not used to.

“I think team chemistry has also been good and everyone is getting more fit each week.”

Individually, Halehale has been training rigorously since his high school years in preparation for the opportunity to play at the college level. During winter break, when he was on island, his training continued with the national program.

“Once I got back, I was training in the mornings with other collegiate athletes on island and the Matao and U20 National Team at night, along with weightlifting a few times a week,” said Halehale, who made his first appearance for the Matao when he was 16.

After the break, Halehale returned to school and back to the grind.

“When I got back to school, I did my quarantine and it was back to the grind again, doing double days - lifting at 6 a.m., then training right after,” he said. “It’s been hard work, but hopefully we can perform in our games this season.”

When Karl Dodd, the Matao head coach, met Halehale three years ago, he became excited. Early on in their relationship, Dodd recognized Halehale's skill and helped him realize his potential. Dodd playing a part in Halehale's career is great for Halehale and equally beneficial for Guam, the coach said.

“We will be watching Kyle and how he performs in his first college season,” Dodd said. “It will be important for him as we prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers in June and other matches this year.”

Waiting to shine

Overall, Halehale is excited to finally play his first college game, a COVID-19-delayed milestone that has been years in the making.

“I’m pretty excited to be able to play D1 soccer out here,” Halehale said. “It’s been one of my goals for a while.

“I just want to ball out, add to the team, and get some good results this season.”