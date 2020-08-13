Editor's Note: In this two-part feature article on Kyle Halehale, a class of 2020 Father Duenas Memorial School Friars' soccer player, the NCAA Division I athlete shares his concern for the season and reveals who has helped him the most along the way. In part two, which will publish Saturday, Halehale will give his recipe for success, and words of encouragement for Guam's thriving sports scene.

With Central Conneticut State University’s men’s preseason soccer season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the fate of the regular season not yet decided, Guam’s Kyle Halehale has taken advantage of the offseason to become an even better athlete.

On March 14, when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency and locked down the island, the 2020 Father Duenas Memorial School graduate worked out even harder and found solace amid a precarious situation.

“I’ve had three months on my own to focus on what I love to do,” said Halehale, who will be leaving the island in a couple of weeks to join the NCAA Division I Blue Devils in New Britain, Connecticut. “It was really just a long offseason for me.

“I had some time and I found some good friends of mine to train with and get some lifting in.”

Aside from honing his skills, Halehale enjoyed the extra time with family before leaving for the East Coast.

“I even got to spend a lot of time with my family,” he said. “It was really a blessing in disguise,” adding, “I could see how people could be really bummed out about not being able to finish high school and high school sports, and finish their leagues.”

Despite having the extra training time, Halehale is eager to get to school, albeit disappointed for the canceled competition.

“I was pretty excited for the fall and to be able to play, but because of this COVID situation, it really changed everyone’s plans,” he said. “Hopefully, we still have a season in the fall, but that’s only if we can make sure everyone stays safe.”

While the numbers of local COVID-19 cases remains relatively low, although a recent spike has raised concern and heightened anxiety, Halehale said he approves of the way Connecticut has responded to and is handling the pandemic.

“Conneticut is one of the three or four states that is doing super good,” he said. “Their cases are dropping significantly,” adding, their proximity to New York, the nation’s first hotspot, “really took the situation serious, and the government closed the borders to other states.”

Ready to step on the field and show he belongs in D1, Halehale said he always gets butterflies before big games, but is ready to take his game to the next level.

I just want to play well and show that all of my hard work paid off, he said.

I just want to show them the talent on the island, and I want to put Guam on the map and make my family proud, he added.

Every summer, for the past decade, Halehale has left the island to compete in the U.S. on semiprofessional teams, or train with Daisuke Tsujimoto, his uncle, in Japan.

Rain or shine, the former professional player had been instrumental in preparing Halehale for the next level.

“He has been with me since I was a kid,” Halehale said.

He gave me that dream that I could become a professional, he added.

“‘Even though you are from Guam, you could still become professional.’” Halehale recalled his uncle telling him.

“He always encouraged me,” he said … “From second grade to eighth grade, I would go to Japan over the Summer and he would take me under his wing and he would … train me. … Even when it rained, he would practice with me all of the time and he would push me.

“He has really been there for me is tough times, and the good times too.”

Because of the COVID-19 situation, and with leagues postponing and canceling, Halehale was unable to train stateside this summer, something he misses and encourages other student-athletes to try.

“I have gone to the mainland multiple times to play for semipro teams and other teams and I have pride representing Guam,” he said. “I just want to show people what Guam is, and I want to show them Guam is not just full of 1/3 military. That’s what everybody thinks of us.

“We have talented athletes. We have people out here representing our island. I also want to be a pioneer and try to become the best student-athlete I can and, if things go well, go professionally."

I want to be one of the first athletes to be born and raised on Guam and play professionally in the U.S., he added.

“That’s the dream,” he said.