Sorry, basketball fans.

We know it’s a little late, but we wanted to make sure we still got the word out and recognized the 2021 All-Island selections for the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association boys and girls basketball leagues.

Despite the condensed season, the games were still a showcase, a peek into who put in work during the offseason made longer by COVID-19.

In the girls division for All-Island nods, John F. Kennedy High School sophomore Jada Han was named the league MVP with the majority vote of the league’s coaches. The rising sophomore was joined on the first team by Notre Dame guard Nicolette Perez, St. Paul forward Janniliese Quintanilla and Okkodo High’s Anjanette Ponce and Amaiya Fontanilla.

In the girls season, the St. Paul Warriors finished first, with the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars wrapping up second. The Okkodo Bulldogs rounded off the top three teams in the league.

JFK coach Merwin Martin said he was happy his athlete’s impact was recognized by the league’s coaches.

“Jada’s presence is so valuable to our team’s success. She is the type of player that fills up the stat sheet, but her impact on the court is beyond numbers. The intangibles that she provides is what makes her a complete player.,” Martin said.

He commended her character, adding that she makes her teammates better with her decision-making and playmaking on the court.

“She works hard every day and is very coachable,” he said. “She is a competitor who plays well both on offense and defense. ... The thing is, we still haven’t seen the best version of Jada. With her work ethic and love for the game, she will continue to get better. I’m proud of her accomplishments.”

Simon Sanchez coach Arvin Domingo said “Jada’s game has grown a lot – clearly the heart of that team and is able to defend all five positions. … Her shooting and decision-making has gotten better, which allows her to be more efficient on offense.”

Athletes named to the second team were: Heather Reyes, SSHS, 12th grade; Laila Smartt, JFK, 10th grade; Vanezza Gustilo, OHS, 12th grade; and AOLG's Maria Taitano and Cori-Nicole Paulino. Honorable mention accolades went to AOLG’s Myka Jo Terlaje (11), Victoria Rapadas (9) and Oriana Sevilla (11); SPCS junior Keisha Eter; Southern High senior Nevea Salas and George Washington junior Amanda Uncangco.

Boys All-Island nominations

The unbeaten Friars dominated the season, grabbing the MVP nod in senior guard Matt Santos. However, the JFK Islanders added two to the first team in junior center Kirston-Lee Guzman and senior guard Amram Yobei. Sanchez junior John Macaldo also earned the first team nod with Okkodo senior Jessie Martin.

In the team championships, the Friars finished the season undefeated, capping a back-to-back perfect season. The St. Paul Warriors grabbed second, while the Okkodo Bulldogs rounded off the top three spots.

FD head coach Eddie Pelkey added another MVP nod and team championship to an already impressive resume.

Santos’ impact and ability to raise his level of play depending on the situation is something inherent, not taught, Pelkey said, emphasizing that the crafty guard has a knack for being where he’s needed the most.

“Matt impacts the game in so many ways on both ends of the floor. He is one of our best defenders and will get us a bucket when we need one,” Pelkey said. “More importantly, Matt has the ability to raise his level of play in big moments and our team feeds off that. It is something you can’t teach – he just has it.”

Opposing coaches have noticed the energy Santos brings to every game, echoing Pelkey’s observations of the crafty guard.

“Matt always plays with great energy, and the best part is that it’s on both ends of the floor,” Domingo said. "He’s the type of player that can give his team an instant boost no matter what the situation is.”

FD center and the team’s official board man Daryll Robles led the second team All-Island selection. JFK senior guard Jeremiah Kintoki and Okkodo junior Justin Arjona joined the guard selectees for the second team. Forwards Josiah Quintanilla (SPCS) and Kyler Aflleje (SHS) rounded out the All-Island selection.

Honorable mention nods went to: FD sophomore forward Blaise Ada, Okkodo senior Rylen Cajigal, Sanchez senior Nathaniel Carreon, Southern sharpshooting junior Elijah Cruz, Notre Dame senior Bryce Chargualaf and JFK junior forward Karl Vinca.