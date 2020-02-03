The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars rugby team opened Week 2 on Saturday with a devastating win over the Guam High School Panthers 69-0. With Guam High’s football players discouraged to play on the team, FD had their way with the smaller, less physical Panthers.

The undefeated Friars, after Week 2, have outscored their opponents, 107-0.

With all of the weekend’s games played at George Washington High School, the Okkodo High School boys rugby team defeated the defending champion Geckos, 11-5. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 2-0-0, two points behind the league-leading Friars.

With the loss, the 1-1-0 Geckos are in sole possession of third place.

In the final boys match, with a 40-0 win over the Tiyan High School Titans, the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks improved to 1-1-0.

In girls action, the Guam Rugby Football Union Interscholastic Sports Association league-leading Notre Dame High School Royals swept the competition, 2-0.

Leading the defending champion Royals to their fourth straight win, Faith Moylan scored three tries. With one try apiece from Hana Takano and Austia Mendiola, the Royals beat the Panthers, 25-12.

“I didn’t think that I’d score three tries in the first game,” said Moylan, pointing to motivational pink tape on her wrist with the number 3 written in ink.

The Royals, scoring at will, missed all five conversions.

As the season wears on, making conversions is going to matter, Moylan said.

With the Panthers fielding a varsity squad for the first time in three years, Moylan enjoyed Guam High's determination. She liked having a new team in the league.

“The last time I challenged them was my freshman year,” Moylan said. “It is nice to see that they have a varsity team this year. …

“It’s fun to see their style of play and how they work together as a team on the field. … I did watch them play against other teams, and I did notice that they have a lot of speed. I wanted to see how it would come together with our team.”

Headed into halftime, the Royals led 15-0.

Trailing by three tries, the Panthers offense kicked into gear.

Early in the second half, Taylor Johnson scored the Panthers first try. With daylight to the goal, the sophomore sped past the Royals defense.

“I saw the side was open and I saw that my teammate was trying to create them to come into her so, I was just like, ‘give it to me,’ and I got the ball, and ran off.

“I felt like we had good communication.”

In the closing minutes, adding Guam High’s second try, Ellie Sheffield brushed off Takano and dove into the goal.

“It’s pretty thrilling just running down the field,” Sheffield said. “I feel like knowing that Taylor is there to support me, as I was running down, and having the girls cheering me on, especially against a good team like ND, was really fun.”

Sheffield enjoys how the team is shaping up but knows there is much to learn. “I think we have a lot of growth and learning we can do,” she said. "From the beginning, we started out not playing much together. We just had to do down the basics.

“Now I think we’re starting to get the hang of it. Hopefully, we just progress from here.”

Geckos shut out Tiyan

Although the Geckos didn’t win the 2019 championship, having won the previous seven titles makes them a target. But, on Saturday, their two opponents were off the mark.

The Geckos in their opening game defeated Tiyan 33-0. In their second match, they beat Okkodo, 19-5.

Against Tiyan, Franki Uncangco scored two tries. With one try apiece from Aveah Garrido, Lucia Atienza and Niolynn Marcus, GW rolled to victory.

“I’m very surprised at how we were playing,” said Garrido, sharing that there are a lot of new players on the team. “I’m proud we were able to click together.

“We really picked up a lot from last week.”

Other games

In Tiyan's other two games, they beat the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars 28-5, and the Southern High School Dolphins 12-5.

The Titans, 4-1-0, with 13 points, are in second place.