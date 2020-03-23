She’s barely five feet tall and 100 pounds soaking wet, but don’t let her diminutive stature fool you. Tiara Fernandez is as fierce a competitor as they come.

With three wrestling medals for the Tiyan High School Titans, others have underestimated her and lost. Whether it’s on a mat or playing rugby, the soon-to-be-graduating senior’s new favorite sport, she’s a stone-cold killer, a force to be reckoned with by anyone's standards.

During the 2019-2020 Guam Rugby Football Union/Interscholastic Sports Association season, which ended March 14, Fernandez led the Titans to an impressive shutout win against the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks.

“It took some very good coaches and committed teammates to make this happen,” Fernandez said. “Tiyan is known for being at the bottom, and we’re changing that, and with that being said, I’m very grateful to have taken part in this team, and I’m proud of everyone.”

Before the season began, Fernandez hadn’t given much consideration to the sport. But with her high school career coming to an end, a strong team vibe lured her to the pitch, unfamiliar turf to her, but that undoubtedly turned heads.

“Most people would think wrestling is my favorite sport because it’s where I’ve accomplished so much,” Fernandez said. “For the record, I do love wrestling, I just never sparked a huge interest in rugby until this year.

“Out of the three years I’ve been playing, this year was different. For, I really felt the family vibe and the trust in one another that has grown on me to like it.”

Fernandez, leading the Titans to their first-ever top three finish in girls sports, is contemplating taking her skills to the college level.

“I never thought about taking this sport to the next level because my main focus was wrestling,” she said. “If anything, it’s just another option for me, and I’m still contemplating my decision, but I do love to hopefully continue this sport and to teach the younger ones the very best of my knowledge.”

With the help of Tiyan first-year coach Conrad Kerber, Fernandez has the skills to play college rugby and help generating opportunities.

“I am actively pursuing her interests, and trying to motivate her to parlay her rugby skills into a scholarship of some kind while using the contacts I have stateside with some collegiate rugby coaches,” Kerber said. “She is currently contemplating her options.”

Before Kerber took over Titans rugby, a bottom-of-the-barrel program considered by many to be a joke throughout the league, Kerber knew Fernandez but didn’t realize how much raw potential she had for playing rugby. As one of his students, very respectful and humble, he knew she was a wrestling star, but not much else. He knew that she had potential as an athlete, but didn’t know how much.

“My focus was getting her to unleash that potential, as we started our training this season,” Kerber said.

In the early days of training, Fernandez was a fish out of water. Visualizing how to take down her opponent and establish a top-guard position or apply the pin, the tough, tiny Titan quickly figured out the game.

“Tiara was never difficult when applying new methods of training,” Kerber said. "In fact, she embraced the new system.

“Once we felt this reciprocation of effort, we knew we were in for a great experience.”

A coach’s greatest task, apart from teaching the ABCs of the game, is motivating players, keeping it fun, and unleashing potential. With Fernandez, Kerber figured out how to turn her lightning-fast striking power into a valuable asset.

"When you take a quick look at her, she's not, by any means, a visual threat,” he said. “But, she hits like someone twice her size. And once I taught her the proper technique and safe execution, she applied herself in near-perfect form.

“And it wasn't long before she became one of the league's most formidable threats.”

To be effective, a new coach must cautiously bridge a transition of new coaching techniques to keep the morale and motivation of the players on the right level, added Kerber.

Now, amid the coronavirus crisis and a sea of uncertainty, Fernandez is practicing social isolation and social distancing, but a mindset of perseverance in the face of adversity will carry her through these troubling times.

On the pitch, especially when the Titans were losing, which wasn’t too often, Fernandez recalled telling her teammates “to keep pushing, even if we may be down and to still have that positive vibe and mindset.”