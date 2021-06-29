Seventeen-year-old Sebastian Castro will soon trade his Eagle feathers for stripes now that the Harvest Christian Academy alumnus, skilled swimmer and musician has been accepted to Princeton University.

Castro will join his fellow freshman Tigers at the New Jersey Ivy League campus this fall and Castro said he’s looking forward to it all.

“There are so many things I’m looking forward to this year. The academics, the dorms, the beautiful campus, the change in weather, and so much more,” Castro said. “But I think the thing I’m most excited for are the people I’ll meet, professors who have lived their subject through and through and students who come from all different backgrounds. I hope to learn from their perspectives as I share mine.”

Castro added that he hopes to represent the island and make Guam proud.

While he wasn’t recruited as an athlete, Castro wants to continue swimming while at Princeton.

“My plan is to participate in Princeton club swimming to get back to the level I was before the pandemic. I’ll need some time to get back, and we’ll see where it goes from there. I have pretty realistic expectations and I am keeping an open mind,” Castro said.

In addition to the Princeton club swimming, the teenager set his academic sights high. Castro said he plans on majoring in molecular biology and getting a certificate in a social science like anthropology or sociology.

“I plan to go to medical school after my undergraduate education and return to Guam to practice as a surgeon,” he said.

Princeton was definitely among the pool to top choice schools for Castro. And, being an excellent swimmer, a proficient pianist and oboe player with a 4.35 grade point average and a perfect SAT math score while placing in the 99th percentile for the SAT meant Castro was also a top pick for several Ivy League schools.

“Aside from Princeton, I was accepted to Stanford, Yale, Columbia, Brown, Duke, and Vanderbilt. It was a tough decision to make, but I ultimately chose Princeton because of its location, its students, and its reputation for incredible undergraduate support,” Castro said.

For Castro, the road to Princeton was paved with support. The lessons Castro gleaned from his swim coaches, his teachers, his school environment, the guidance from his parents and Castro’s own personal commitment to excellence cleared the path for him to attend an Ivy League school.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support of so many people,” he said.

The 17-year-old attributed his Princeton acceptance to how he applied himself in school and in his extracurricular activities. His parents emphasized that if he focused on learning, good grades would follow.

“They were right,” Castro said.

“Through high school, academics came pretty easy, so I stretched myself,” he said. He bolstered his schooling by taking classes through the University of Guam, the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, and Northwestern Center for Talent Development.

On top of that, Castro is a classically trained pianist and played the oboe for the Guam Symphony throughout his high school tenure. He placed first in the Guam Young Artist Music Competition in 2020, playing Chopin’s "First Ballade" on the piano.

He also represented his club as a Guam national swimmer at the Pacific Games in 2019, which he described as an honor. He credited his coaches at the Manhoben swim team for teaching him to be mentally tough and instilling a never-give-up attitude in him.

“Coaches Ed Ching and Don San Agustin have mentored generations of swimmers. Former Manhoben swimmers, coaches Darrick, Chris, Frank, and Andy are now giving back to the swim community too,” Castro said.

Without his coaches, representing the island at the Pacific Games couldn’t have happened, Castro said.

“And a shout out to coaches Takamasa Diaz and Tim Fedenko with Manukai swim – they created the spark for me to reach for the stars,” Castro added.

With impressive academic, musical and athletic achievements under his belt, Castro is more than ready to take the take on a new adventure: life as an undergraduate.