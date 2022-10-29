The 2022 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam opened cross-country competition Thursday with the host Harvest Christian Academy Eagles taking on the St. John’s School Knights.

By a razor-thin margin, the Eagles boys team edged the Knights 27-30. In girls competition, a double forfeit was recorded.

For the boys, in 20 minutes, 57 seconds, Harvest’s Elijah Dixon was the fastest overall finisher. About two minutes behind him, in 22:49, St. John’s Jacob Jackson secured a second-place finish.

Harvest finished first, third, fifth, sixth and 12th. St John’s finished second, fourth, seventh, eighth and ninth.

Dixon said some of his teammates helped coach the middle school team last quarter as assistant coaches. He said the preseason coaching also helped prepare them for the season.

St. John’s sophomore Elizabeth Higley, in 27:29, was the first female to cross the finish line. However, neither girls squad had enough healthy roster members to field a complete team.

“Some of my teammates are sick and were unable to run today,” Higley said.

With more practices scheduled next week, both teams are hoping to have full rosters.

“I think our team has a really good chance of winning a championship this year,” Higley said. “If everyone works hard and shows up every day, we can win a championship.”

Higley, a new resident on Guam, has a goal of improving each week.

“I want to get my times better with every meet,” she said.