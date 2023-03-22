The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam High School Bowling League rolled into action Monday afternoon at Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning, striking the fancy of the island's teenagers and fostering competition.

With three head-to-head matches on the calendar, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars defeated Guåhan Academy Charter School 14-26, Harvest Christian Academy boys team blew out Guam Adventist Academy 11-33, and GAA’s girls squad spared no prisoners against Harvest, smashing through the Eagles 13-26.

For readers and spectators new to high school bowling, which is in only its second year, the scoring format is simple: athletes bowl two games, only the top four bowlers’ scores count toward the final tally, and players are ranked according to total points earned. For each team, to create a team total, only the top four rankings are added. And, akin to high school cross-country, lowest score wins.

As the Bowling Center filled with the unmistakable sound of crashing pins and playful shouts and cheers, one bowler stood out above the rest — Harvest Christian Academy Eagles’ Elijah Duenas. In Duenas’ two games, the 17-year-old senior, who attends Guam High School but competes for the Eagles under the league’s affiliate allowance, threw a 405. In Duenas’ best-ever high school performance, he scored 97 pins better than any other bowler in the building, the closest being Father Duenas’ Graig Reyes, who threw a 308.

“Man, this is the first time I ever bowled the highest score in high school bowling,” Duenas said. “I'm doing better, being more confident in what I'm doing.”

Each time it was Duenas’ turn to bowl, he picked up his ball, carefully wiped it with a cloth, thoughtfully chose his lane position and slung a two-handed release that hugged the left rail. And, at the last possible second, more often than not, neatly tattooed the one and two pins.

Duenas opened game No. 1 with five strikes. And, pardon the pun, he was on a roll.

“I thought I was going to get a 300 for the first time in my life,” Duenas said.

Although Duenas’ game cooled down and the the possibility of a perfect game evaporated in the sixth frame, he remained confident. Sure, he would have loved to have achieved perfection, but that wasn't his goal.

“Just being my own self and doing the best I can,” said Duenas, are what motivates him.

With one turkey and a five-bagger, Duenas was hungry for more. After a trio of open frames, he recorded three consecutive strikes. With two turkeys to his credit, Duenas had gone on strike, but there was nothing afoul with his game.

“I never thought I could do that,” said Duenas, surprised by and proud of his performance. "I just kept my thoughts to myself and I kept focused on the lanes.”

In game No. 1, Duenas bowled a 213. In game No. 2, 21 pins fewer than his opener, he bowled a 192.

Duenas opened the second game with a turkey, a spare, a strike, another spare, another strike, then a gutter ball. On the eighth frame, he slipped, sending his ball immediately down the gutter.

“Lanes are not always going to be easy. The lanes are always going to get drier and they're always going to get oily,” he said.

Each time Duenas or his teammates’ shots swept away pins, high-fives and slaps on the backs were exchanged. And Duenas wasn't the only one competing at a high level, teammates Yu Jun Yeo, Parker Ashland and Elijah Dewan’s scores all counted toward placement. Yeo, with a 270, placed second. Ashland, with a 255, finished third. Dewan, with a 220, 18 pins shy of making it a clean sweep, placed fifth. Breaking up an Eagles’ shutout, the Angels’ Israel Poppe scored a 238. The three other Angels whose scores counted toward placement were: Trevaine Stephen, 207; Anthony Lee, 186; and Don Lloyd, 168.

An inclusive sport

Unlike some of the more popular and more physical sports such as football, rugby, soccer and basketball, the high school bowling league attracts kids of varying fitness levels and abilities, offering everyone a chance to perform and compete.

This is exactly what league organizer Jay Leon Guerrero is looking for, providing a sport that is inclusive for all.

He said he wanted to provide something for kids who are not particularly fast or strong.

“They can actually do this sport because it really tests their mental game,” he said. “We've had kids come in that don't play any sports and they're brand new, and they're trying it out. And we're seeing their progression.”

Leon Guerrero, one of the island’s most accomplished bowlers, hopes the league continues to grow so kids can reap the benefits of camaraderie through sport.

“I've seen kids — literally — in shells. They’re shy.” Leon Guerrero said. “And now they’re open, they're talking to their teammates, because they're doing better and they're finding their self-confidence in this sport.”