The feeling of fulfillment is hard to describe after having overcome challenges to reach your goals.
Senior and All-Island MVP James Lee scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute and the Harvest Christian Academy defense held off a dangerous John F. Kennedy team, 1-nil, capturing the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam high school boys soccer title in front of a packed house at Guam Football Association National Training Facility in Dededo on Friday night.
“We just trusted each other and played our hearts out and played to every last man,” Lee said after raising the championship trophy.
The senior clasped his hands over his head in disbelief after the final whistle, then fell to the ground as his teammates rushed the field. He had fulfilled what had been a dream, scoring the winning goal to end his high school career. Harvest’s last soccer championship was in 2008.
The championship game was almost a replay of the regular season matchup when Lee scored in the final minutes to give the Eagles the 1-nil victory, handing the Islanders their only loss of the regular season.
Harvest head coach Jeremy Wendal knew it would come down to the wire with the two defensive stalwarts locked in an epic battle.
“I told my players, it will come down to who can outlast the other team physically and mentally and really who can make the least amount of defensive mistakes,” explained the second-year Harvest coach.
The Islanders controlled possession in the first half and, given the near misses, maybe could’ve had two or three goals. Harvest’s back line was under almost constant pressure with relentless Islanders continually attacking the goal.
“JFK had a lot of chances, but there were no free shots. Our defense, even with the barrage, was able to step in there and contend,” recognized Wendal. “I’m really proud of them for not splintering and holding together throughout the match.”
Harvest goalkeeper Marcus Del Rosario expected the pressure from JFK, adding, “One thing we learned there are ups and downs in each game … just have to stay ready for the moment.”
JFK had their opportunities, but Del Rosario was in perfect position to deflect or pull in every shot by the Islanders, corralling a loose ball off a JFK corner in the 50th minute and stopping a free kick by Michael Castaneda in the 58th minute.
“I’m proud of these guys; we stayed strong and got the job done today,” added the senior goalkeeper.
The tide turned for the Eagles when JFK playmaker Tayler Bonner was called off with his second yellow card of the match in the 70th minute. The Islanders were forced to play a man down and the Eagles wasted little time taking advantage of the opportunity.
Lee snuck behind the JFK defense with only JFK goalkeeper Allan Aranas to beat. His initial shot was deflected by Aranas, but Lee was in perfect position to punch the rebound just inside the left post.
“I trusted my team to get me the ball, we all just kept hustling,” Lee told The Guam Daily Post.
The Eagles fans roared as a sense of relief filled the Harvest faithful and desperation built for JFK with the clock counting down.
This Harvest squad has been together a while with 10 of 11 starters all seniors. Harvest has consistently produced good matches, making it to the finals three of the last four years, taking runner-up to JFK in 2016 and 2018.
Now, they are champions.
“I feel proud, we get to represent the people who came before us and the people who come after us,” expressed senior Shane Larkin.
Wendal summed up the win in one word, “Relief.”
“That was such a hard-fought match for both sides. We have such respect for coach Eladio (Manansala) and the JFK team … just a great game,” expressed Wendal.