It took over 100 minutes of high-stakes action, but with the game tied 2-2 and after two fruitless overtime periods, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles dethroned the defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars 3-2 in Thursday night’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship soccer game.

“It was a tough match and we are just happy to have come out on top," said Harvest's Raito Atsuta, who scored both of the Eagles goals in regulation. "We know they are missing a number of their players who are away on national team duty, but we can only play who is across from us."

The match got underway with both teams adapting to the wet turf, trying their best to minimize mistakes. As time ticked away, the players did their best not to let the magnitude of the match get the best of them.

After a near miss from Harvest's Levi Buckwalter, a shot that beat FD goalkeeper Jariah San Gil and nailed the crossbar, it bounced down but somehow stayed out. The Friars survived imminent danger, but their luck wouldn't last.

From 25 meters out, Atsuta lined up for a free kick. At a much better angle than Buckwalter's offering, he confidently struck a ball and bent it with good pace into the upper left corner of the goal. The shot seemed to catch San Gil by surprise. With the goal, the Eagles entered halftime with a 1-0 lead.

The second half was played with just as much ferocity as the first, near misses and fortuitous opportunities adding to the excitement and keeping the fans engaged.

A few minutes into the second half, FD was awarded a free kick about 23 meters out. Kai Pahl, a senior, stepped up and struck it well, rattling the crossbar, with the ensuing rebound sent over the bar by the Friars. Despite the near miss, the Friars continued to push for an equalizer.

Twelve minutes into the second half, in the 52nd minute, Harvest was called for a foul inside their box. A poised and confident Pahl stepped up and hit it well. Harvest goalkeeper Traven Ka'ae got a hand on the shot, but the pace of the shot was too much for him to contain it.

With 28 minutes left in regulation, Pahl's power strike knotted the game 1-all.

Not to be outdone, five minutes later, Atsuta received a pass about 35 meters out from the goal. He had one thing on his mind: reclaim the lead. Although nearly half a field separated him and the ball from the goal, he rifled a blistering shot past San Gil for the 2-1 lead.

With one of the last plays of regulation, in the 79th minute, Pahl dribbled brilliantly past a couple of Harvest defenders before his touch got away from him slightly. Fortunately for the Friars, the ball ended up going right to Rama who took a touch and then calmly finished past Ka'ae with the equalizer.

2 OTs and a PK shootout

After two scoreless, 10-minute overtime periods, the game went to the dreaded penalty shootout. Players from both teams were dealing with significant cramping, as they had given everything in their effort to help their respective teams claim the hardware.

Trying to tip the odds in their favor, Father Duenas head coach Keith Dickson swapped out San Gil, opting for the larger Joseph Mafnas. Dickson gambled that Mafnas' larger frame would make it more difficult for Harvest to score.

As the shootout commenced, Riley took the first strike, confidently giving the Friars the 1-0 advantage.

Buckwalter, making no mistakes, followed with the game-tying score.

The next two shooters, FD's Kyler Alcantara and Harvest's Koske Ishii slotted their shots to the bottom left corner, preserving the tie as the third round got under way. Three consecutive misses, two from FD and one from Harvest, left the match leveled at 2-2.

Harvest's David Thompson took the next shot, which sizzled past Mafnas for the 3-2 lead.

Pahl, FD's fifth and final shooter, had to score to tie things up and put the pressure on Harvest's last shooter. Unfortunately for the Friars, his shot went off the post, almost rebounding in off of a diving Ka'ae but, somehow, stayed out.

Having just dethroned the defending champs, the Eagles bench stormed the field, hugging their goalkeeper in jubilation as they celebrated the 3-2 penalty shootout victory.

"Both teams gave their all and we were just lucky enough to have the ball bounce our way tonight,” Atsuta said.