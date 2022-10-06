It took over 100 minutes of high-stakes action, but with the game tied 2-2 and after two fruitless overtime periods, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles dethroned the defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars 3-2 in Thursday night’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam soccer championship game.

In regulation, Harvest’s Raito Atsuto scored a goal in each half. For the Friars, Kai Pahl scored in the first half on a penalty kick.

In the second half, Atsuto struck again, this time rifling a shot from 35 meters away from FD’s goal.

In the 79th minute, Pahl took advantage of a fortuitous bounce and passed to Riley Rama as he made his way to the goal. Although Pahl took a poor touch, the ball ended up rolling right to Rama. With a minute left, plus stoppage time, Rama drove a shot into the back of the net.

After a pair of overtime periods, it all came down to the PK shootout. In the shootout, Harvest held onto a small advantage, 3-2, and it was now up to Pahl. As the 12th grader lined up for his shot, he blasted the ball off the left goal post. As Traven Ka’ae dove to make the play, it looked as if the ball was going to hit the keeper in the back and carom backward past the goal line, but it stayed out and a new champion was crowned.