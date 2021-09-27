Harvest grad Hannah Cathey sets personal best at Queen City Invite

Harvest Christian Academy graduate Hannah Cathey didn’t have a great week.

She didn’t do as well as she had hoped for on her first round of tests and that was frustrating and discouraging for the Bob Jones University student-athlete, a chemistry major who competes on the Bruins cross-country team.

While the junior’s mood had soured because of the lower-than-expected marks, Cathey took out her frustration at the Queen City Invite in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday (CHsT), recording a new personal record.

Cathey, competing in the 5K, in 22 minutes, 9 seconds, placed 172 out of 262 competitors.

In the meet which attracted 32 teams, BJU placed 22nd.

“I think I was honestly able to get a PR because I had a really bad week this week,” said Cathey, who shaved off nearly 25 seconds from her previous personal best. “I know it sounds weird, but the weeks that feels like nothing more could’ve gone wrong, I end up doing the best because I feel like running is my stress relief.”