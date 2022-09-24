This season, for the second straight time, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles boys soccer team shut out the St. John’s School Knights.

On Thursday afternoon, at Harvest, and with only one game remaining in the regular season of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, the Eagles defeated the Knights 1-0.

In a game highlighted with a tremendous defensive effort from both teams and opposing goalies making big stops, the Eagles' David Thompson’s lone goal, in the 17th minute, held up as the game-winner.

On a play designed by Harvest's right-winger Matt Hodgins, passing in front of the goal, Harvest’s Giacomo Bustamante wasn’t able to fire off a good shot. As the ball continued to roll left of the goal, Thompson was in perfect position and drove an empty-netter past goalkeeper Miles Ganeb, who had already committed to Bustamante’s attempt.

This season, in seven games, Thompson has scored four goals.

“This was a really important game and I'm just really happy that I was able to score for the team,” said Thompson, sharing that the win secured home-field advantage for the semifinals.

You attacks

Early in the first half, Knights’ striker Eric You narrowly missed two straight shots. In the 11th minute, a shot from You barely sailed over the cross bar. About a minute later, the senior rifled a shot that pounded the right goal post. Traven Ka’ae, the Knights’ goalkeeper, was tested early, and he passed.

"They're a good team,” Ka’ae said. “They definitely put up a fight. It's just, yeah, we were wanting it more.”

Ka’ae described the opening minutes, especially facing You’s shots, as thrilling and nerve-wracking, “especially to get the jitters out.”

Throughout the entire 80 minutes, Harvests’ defenders contained You, Meno Harmon and Jason Palomares. Each time they approached the goal to get off a shot, Harvests’ Levi Buckwalter, Jack Keith and Caleb Elwell met the offense and made the stop.

“That was a very close game,” Elwell said. “We did not destroy them.”

Thompson described the game as evenly-matched. “It was really just a battlefield,” he said.

In the final minutes, the Knights’ played with a sense if urgency.

“It was really nerve-wracking, especially in the final minutes, when they got their chances,” Thompson said. “I was afraid that they were going to score. They're just that good of a team.”

The playoff picture

With one game remaining before the postseason — a match between the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars and St. John’s, which has no bearing on the playoffs — the currently-undefeated Friars will receive a free pass into the semifinals. In the semis, they will play the winner of the quarterfinals, a match featuring the bottom two teams - the Guam High School Panthers vs. the Notre Dame High School Royals.

In the other semifinals, No. 2 Harvest will take on No. 3 St. John’s. This game is scheduled for 4:15 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, at Harvest.

The finals and third-place games are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6, at a place and time to be determined.