When Hannah Cathey left the island to attend Bob Jones University, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles athlete had no plans of running cross-country at the collegiate level. But after her first semester, she realized that spending four years in Greenville, South Carolina, without sports would take away from her college experience.

Cathey, whose cross-country career began as a seventh-grader, long before strapping on her running shoes and pounding the pavement under the hot, Guamanian sun, first had to overcome shyness. Before attending Harvest, the fast-afoot distance runner worked hard to avoid the spotlight at all costs.

For several years, Cathey cultivated a love-hate relationship with the sport, often wrestling with the decision to return to the team before the start of each sweltering, time-consuming season. Every step she took in competition meant more personal sacrifice and late nights dedicated to studying. Education is something Cathey values greatly, and the sacrifice it took to become a student-athlete still occupied her mind. She was not convinced she wanted to handle the rigors of college academics and athletics.

“When I started college, I told myself, ‘It would be too hard to balance my academic life as a STEM major as well as do intercollegiate sports,’” Cathey said, referring to her focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “By the end of the fall semester, I realized that I needed to do cross-country and run again because I did not want stay away from it anymore.”

Even though competing on the BJU Bruins Women’s Cross-Country Team was not in Cathey’s original plans, she just couldn’t resist being a part of the 2019 National Christian College Athletic Association runner-up squad.

With the idea to compete planted firmly in her head, Cathey contacted Landon Bright, the women’s cross-country head coach.

In the spring, halfway through her freshman year, she attended track and field practices and jumped through all of the necessary hoops, only to have the season canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic .

Right before the season had been called off, Cathey had been learning how to elevate her game and adapt to collegiate athletics.

“We didn’t get a full training and racing season in the spring, but I am looking forward to what she can do during the cross-country season,” Bright said. “Her form has improved tremendously, and she has been able to up her mileage and intensity of workouts, which is our focus right now.”

On Sept. 18, during BJU’s cross-country season opener, Cathey made her Bruins debut.

“It’s very intense and nerve-wracking, but the feeling you get afterward is so worth it,” she said. “The level of competition could probably be compared to an All-Island race on Guam,” noting that multiple schools took part in the competition.

BJU, out of five teams, placed third.

Cathey, in 24 minutes, 51.9 seconds, crossed the finish line.

Bright sees Cathey joining the team as an opportunity for her to gain experience at the next level.

“Hannah just needs more races under her belt,” he said. “It takes a little while to get comfortable going out hard and holding on during a college race.

“My main goal is for her to get a full season of training and racing in. I think she can challenge for a top seven spot on the team.”

With an entire season ahead, amid these unprecedented times, Cathey is excited to be able to compete and hopes to make her family, coaches and island proud.

“I just want to do my best to make my family proud back on Guam and in Japan,” she said. “I didn’t expect this season to be able to actually happen, so I’m just taking it day by day.”