In a semifinals soccer game that needed nearly every minute to decide a winner, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles’ Matt Hodgins scored the game-winning goal against the St. John’s School Knights.

The Eagles, with the 4-3 win, will face the defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars in the championship game. In their two previous meetings, the Eagles and Friars played to a 1-1 tie and, most recently, a 1-0 win by FD.

“We’re excited to play this final against FD at the Guam Football Association,” said Harvest’s Levi Buckwalter, who scored two goals and assisted on the game-winner.

“It’s going to be a great game and we’re looking forward to testing ourselves and hopefully we can come out on top when the final whistle blows,” he added.

The Friars punched their ticket to the finals by defeating the Notre Dame High School Royals 3-1.

The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at GFA.

Preceding the championship game, at 4:30 p.m., the Knights will take on the Royals in the third-place game.

A quick start

The game got off to a fast start with St. John's getting on the board first, as Gaius Dulay scored in the third minute. The goal gave the Knights the early momentum as they continued to push forward, looking for a second goal while Harvest was trying to get up to speed.

It took the Eagles about 15 minutes to finally find their gear as they looked for the equalizer. Five minutes later, they got what they were looking for, when a nice, diagonal ball was played in from their left backfield that cleared the Knights’ defenders, arriving perfectly for the Eagles’ Jack Tran. Tran volleyed a shot past the Knights goalkeeper Miles Ganeb.

With the game tied 1-all, both teams battled, with Harvest’s David Thompson from the Knights’ Eric You emerging as team leaders.

In the 25th minute, Eagles fans were given a reason to cheer as Buckwalter, from the left side of the box, capitalized on a rather fortuitous deflection. As a deflected clearance found its way to him, the Guam U20 national team player made no mistakes with the opportunity, calmly sending a weak-footed shot to the near post past Ganeb.

With the goal, the Eagles led 2-1.

Despite trailing for the first time, St. John’s continued to push for an equalizer, with You looking like the most likely player at knotting the game.

Unfortunately for the Knights, Harvest scored their third goal. After a St. John’s attack, the Eagles quickly got the ball into their midfield. The Eagles’ Brian Xia, spotting an open player downfield, eyed Buckwalter running toward the goal. As Buckwalter approached the box, Xia launched a perfectly executed pass. Ganeb raced to make a play, but he was beaten to the ball by Buckwalter, who rounded the keeper, saved the ball from going out of bounds, and scored his second goal.

The comeback

The second half started with both teams demonstrating caution, perhaps, worrying that a critical mistake would be detrimental to their advancement to the postseason finale. That worry seemed to lead to very direct play, as neither team seemed willing to risk losing possession. Unfortunately, lack of possession from both teams made for a lot of transition moments, and the running took its toll on both squads. Both coaches had to battle the obvious fatigue with substitutions.

Around the 63rd minute, one of those substitutions, Harvest's Giacomo Bustamante, brilliantly set up Buckwalter with another great scoring opportunity. Bustamante beat a St. John’s defender to a ball, then flicked it over his head before rolling over the end line. Then, he made a great cutback pass to his teammate who was wide open at the top of the box. Buckwalter hit a tremendous shot that seemed destined for the back of the net. But Ganeb was up to the task, tipping the ball over the goal for an Eagles’ corner kick. On the ensuing play, the ball was served to the near post but did not beat the first defender, leading to a Knights’ counterattack.

In the 64th minute, pulling his team within one, Knights midfielder Allan Zeng turned a throw into a score that sailed past Eagles goalkeeper Traven Ka’ae. Although the keeper’s box was crowded, Zeng’s offering kept the Knights in the game. The goal visibly lifted the Knights’ spirits, as they tied the game with 15 minutes left.

Four minutes after Zeng’s goal, in the 68th minute, the Knights broke on a counter down the left side. Tim Hutapea, playing a great pass into You, took the pass, first time, with his stronger left foot. You’s unstoppable shot, which tied the game with 10 minutes remaining, hit off the underside of the crossbar.

With players from both teams cramping, momentum favored the Knights.

Once play resumed, both teams looked to go for the game-winner, hoping to avoid overtime or the dreaded penalty shootout. After some back-and-forth action, Harvest built up some possession through their left side and got the ball forward to Buckwalter, who was wide open on the top of the box. It appeared that Buckwalter could have gone for glory, completing the hat trick, but he passed to teammate Hodgins, which proved to be a great decision. In the heat of the moment and with a St. John’s defender approaching, Hodgins, in the 80th minute, scored a one-time, left-footed shot past a rushing Ganeb.

With six minutes of stoppage time remaining, the Eagles led 4-3.

The Knights tried to get the equalizer, but the Eagles held on to the win.

“They played a great game and made it difficult for us throughout the match,” Buckwalter said. “They scored that early goal and it took us a while to get into the match, but we always believed we had enough quality in our team to get the result.”