Before this season, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles middle school boys' volleyball team never finished as champions, and that was OK with head coach Bryce Collier. As long as his players learned, played hard, and enjoyed the game, his job was complete.

But with each game, the Eagles remained undefeated, and their confidence soared.

“I went into the season, not with low expectations, but I didn’t know how our team was going to look,” Collier said. “The guys came to practice and worked hard. They came to games ready to play. They were focused, they played hard together, and they had good chemistry.”

As Collier and his staff ran the team through the paces, the young Eagles learned how to play the game the right way, the fun way.

“We told the boys to work hard,” Collier said. “But, as they’re doing that, we tried to do a lot of fun stuff in practice. …

“Obviously, we want them to learn the skills and improve, but if they’re not having fun, what’s the point?”

Throughout their history, the Eagles had good teams and great players, but they never had that one special player capable of elevating the entire team, leading them to the promised land.

“In years past, we had good, individual players, but this year, we really had a good team,” Collier said. “They worked well together. They talked together. They faced a lot of adversity throughout the season, but they always found ways to push through.”

As two wins turned into three, then four, five, and six, Collier knew his team was special, and he finally had what he had been missing all these years. He finally had that missing link - a selfless leader. He finally had Christian Shinohara.

“Christian, he’s just a natural athlete,” Collier said.

He’s fast, very smart, understands the game well, and is very calm, Collier added.

“If you looked at him during a game, you would never that that he’s stressed out, or anything. He’s very focused.”

Shinohara leads with confidence

Through Shinohara’s leadership, the wins added up, and the team improved.

“He just exudes comfort on the court, and that spreads to the other guys,” Collier said. “When Christian comes in, he works hard. He’s a natural leader.

“The guys look to him to see how he’s acting, or how he’s responding to something, and they follow that, naturally. That’s just what he brings to the court.”

In youth sports, a team’s success is often defined by a player taking matters into their own hands. Shinohara could do this, but the selfless eighth-grader plays to make the team better.

As far as athleticism, at any moment, he could take over a game, a set, and just totally dominate, but he doesn’t,” Collier said. “He’s very good at making sure that everybody’s getting involved.

“He makes sure the guys are in their rhythm, and they’re getting it where they want it. … Christian was always steady, and the guys look to that and follow that example.”

Locking up the title

The Eagles, 9-1, missed a perfect season when they lost a Week 8 matchup to a powerful St. Anthony Catholic School Raiders. But with only one game remaining, the Eagles locked up the title, and Shinohara was voted Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam MVP.

“It feels good to win MVP because my team and I worked hard to win,” Shinohara said.

Months before the season, with the Eagles’ former setter having graduated, Collier was left with a huge void. After a few practices, it became clear that Shinohara was the perfect candidate to fill the vacancy.

“As far as his skills, as a setter, we came into the season and didn’t really have a setter,” Collier said. “The guy we had last year was great, but he moved into high school. We tested a couple of different guys out at the position, and Christian just understands the game better.

“He already had the skill and knowledge. Every time he was on the court, as a setter, I knew that he was going to mark a smart play, not always the best play, or the perfect play, but he was always going to do something smart.”

Moving into the setter position meant Shinohara assisted on nearly every point. With the team’s success resting on his shoulders, he embraced the challenge.

“I had to put in a decent amount of effort to adjust to becoming the setter this year, and it was, actually, pretty fun,” Shinohara said. “As a setter, it gave me the confidence to know pretty much everyone was a good hitter.

He gave credit to the team, adding "everyone in our team helped us win.”

Shinohara works to make team better

Shinohara, no matter the situation, worked hard to make his team better, and his coaches proud.

“He was always going to make sure that everything that he did was to help the team win,” Collier said. “His knowledge of the game, and his thinking on the court, is always a step ahead of everyone else.”

The Eagles, with their first-ever title on the books, are looking forward to the 2021 season. With a treasure trove of fresh, young talent, Collier is hopeful that lightning can strike twice.

“I feel confident with the sixth-graders and seventh-graders coming up,” he said. “I feel like we have the foundation, now. … We know what we’re looking for and what we want to see. …

“The more that we win, the more that guys want to be a part of that.”

With big shoes to fill and the upcoming season nine months away, Collier will be looking for the next Shinohara.

“If you talk to him, he’s always listening. He’s always ready to hear,” said Collier, explaining Shinohara's coachability and eagerness to learn. …

“He’s going to give you everything he’s got, every time he’s on the court.”