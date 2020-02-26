While most athletes go on a trip to hone their craft, Team Hatsa went to the Philippines last week to level up their game and improve their corner of the world.

From Feb. 13-20, Hatsa took on some of the best talent in 15-and-under volleyball, competing in a weeklong tourney that included competitions against the host school – International Christian Academy, of Pasig, Philippines.

Hatsa finished second, putting on a great display of sportsmanship. While one goal was to improve their volleyball skills, the team also was able to make new friends and extend the håfa adai spirit beyond the island’s borders.

"We played our best and managed to finish in second place against some very good competition," said Hatsa captain Tasi Naputi. "Aside from the volleyball competition, we had a good time and formed new bonds and friendships, especially with the host school International Christian Academy."

Hatsa also received an invitation for future tournaments, and the team hopes to continue to strengthen their newly created friendships.

When the volleyball was done, Hatsa turned their efforts to their outreach program, conducting several outreach projects in Paranaque Subdivision and Unida Community, and creating 20 care packages for Azumi Hotel staff and workers.

"For my first time leaving island and competing internationally, it was really a good experience and I enjoyed meeting new people and seeing competition away from home," said Maria Vegafria. "Our outreach and community service taught me more about appreciating everything we have and get."

The trip was an eye-opener for the athletes.

"This trip really made me think about how I treat others, it helped me to understand and know that extending a helping hand is a great feeling," said Hatsa’s Aiden Mantanona.

For the Hatsa coaches, it was important their clubs stress the importance of building the complete, compassionate athlete on the weeklong trips.

"To be able to expose our younger and future volleyball players to opportunities like this is always a humbling and gratifying thing," said coach Mike Nauta. "Our two main focuses out there is volleyball competition and then, of course, the outreach service projects. When we finish those two priorities, our kids are given the opportunity to enjoy themselves with shopping, theme parks and free time, just to name a few.”

At Paranaque, a subdivision filled with squatters and homeless citizens, the team spent two hours with about 24 families, playing games with the 40-plus children and distributing Jollibee meals and chocolate to the people who showed up. In addition, the team donated clothes, shoes, nonperishable food items and snacks to people of all ages.

The Unida Community visit was conducted in partnership with a local church. The team distributed KFC meals and two 50-pound boxes of clothes to the residents in the area.

For the workers with Azumi Hotel, where the team stayed, Hatsa parents, supporters and players put together 20 care packages of nonperishable food and snack items.