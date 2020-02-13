Hawes defeats Sachdev in Calvo's tennis tournament

In the 2020 Calvo’s SelectCare Grand Prix Tennis Tournament Men’s 4.5 Skilled Singles Division, unseeded Richard Hawes defeated seventh-seeded Aarman Sachdev, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.

In a grueling match last weekend at the Guam National Training Center, Hawes started with cautiously moving Sachdev side to side. As Sachdev’s errors mounted, Hawes’ strategy paid off.

After losing the first set, Sachdev turned things around by attacking short balls and taking advantage of the net.

Hawes, serving for the match, at 9-8 watched his opponent’s return land in the net.

“I just took each point as if it was match point,” Hawes said. “It was a great match,” adding, he’s a fine, young Junior Davis Cup player; so well-behaved.”