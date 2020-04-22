Hawks named PONY MS champs

Though it's a little late, the news is still welcome as the F. B. Leon Guerrero Middle School Hawks were officially named the 2020 SPPC/76 PONY Middle School Baseball League champs.

The Hawks successfully defended their 2019 title, rampaging through the season with a 7-0 record prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down Guam Department of Education interscholastic sports.

Strong pitching and timely hitting from a deep roster gave the Hawks a clear advantage over their middle school opponents.

"It was a fun season for us," said Daryl Haun, head coach of the Hawks. "We had a good group of players that liked to practice and push themselves to improve their skills every week."

He credited the dedication of his fellow coaches, John Salas and Anthony Concepcion, for their work and commitment to quality coaching.

"We hope that middle school baseball continues to gain momentum," he said. "It really gives the kids something positive to look forward to and it fosters school pride and friendships."

In recent years, the 76 PONY Middle School Baseball League has enjoyed tremendous success with large crowds attending Saturday games.

This year's league featured 86 middle-school athletes playing baseball with more than 30 completely new to the sport.

"This year's league has a very good crop of baseball athletes that show promise to be elite players in the high school league and beyond," said league director Bill Bennett. "Hopefully, these top players will continue to play baseball and seek out progression training to elevate their skill level as they move up in the more competitive baseball leagues."

He also thanked the athletes' family members who worked diligently in the offseason to promote the sport.

"This year's increased talent in the middle school league can be credited to the attention of uncles, brothers, parents and various youth coaches that have encouraged and prepared these young athletes to continue to play the sport," Bennett said. "It is exciting to see such athletic ability in 11- to 13-year-old kids."

The fourth annual 76 PONY Middle School Baseball League is sponsored by SPPC 76 and Guam PONY Baseball. Further information can be attained at pony@guambaseball.com or by calling Bill Bennett at 483-6500.