The FB Leon Guerrero Hawks rode the strong arm of Javier Taimanglo to win the 2022 76 PONY Middle School Baseball League championship game 10-2 over the Astumbo Dragons Saturday afternoon at the Okkodo Field.

Taimanglo struck out eight and went 2-for-2 at the plate to boot for the Hawks.

FBLG jumped out early with four runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Hawks scored two more runs each in the second and third innings to take an 8-0 insurmountable lead.

The Hawks were the #3 seed in the playoffs while the Dragons were #6.

Taimanglo pitched three innings, giving up no runs and no hits with one walk. Koah Bombon pitched three innings as well with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Kanoa Cepeda and Justin Sablan added two run-scoring hits as well for FBLG.