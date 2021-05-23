Earlier this month, Sharon Hawley spent her Saturday night running around the island, literally.

The mother of five ran 66 kilometers, a little more than 41 miles, overnight on May 8 in the Urban Fitness Ultra Mother’s Day Marathon Virtual Run. The ultramarathon challenged runners to a 55-kilometer or 66-kilometer race. Hawley was one of two who signed up for the monster 66K race and she smashed it in time to enjoy Mother’s Day with her family the next day.

“I knew from the start that it was going to be tough,” Hawley said, adding that she’d contemplated the distance every time she’d make the drive to and from her Talofofo home and the Urban Fitness facility in Maite.

The May 8 ultramarathon route took 13 competitors from the Maite facility through Hagåtña, Tamuning, Barrigada, Mangilao, Chalan Pago, Yona, Santa Rita, Agat, Sumay, Piti and Asan and ended in Maite. Runners started at about 6 p.m.

Hawley had completed one ultramarathon before this one, a 30-mile Spartan Ultra.

“It was much different because of all the obstacles, terrain, and burpees. It’s hard to put them in the same category because this ultra is nonstop running,” she said. “There isn’t the option to stop and hang on some monkey bars or roll in the mud.”

Hawley knew the long-distance run would include traversing tough hills, dodging stray dogs and, for a time, running in the Guam heat. It was no small feat.

“The heat, the hills, the dogs – which I’m terrified of since I was bitten last year – it all plays in on that. Personally, it was a challenge because it was a new and untapped distance for me,” Hawley said.

Nonetheless, Hawley knew she was physically ready.

She is no stranger to distance running and overcoming physical challenges. Twelve years ago, she was 200 pounds and said she had no energy and was not feeling her best.

“I didn’t feel I was setting a good example for my firstborn,” she said. So she set a goal. She said she sets a goal every year and each time she gave birth to a new member of their family. Now 12 years and five children later, Hawley is a well-oiled, goal-setting and goal-completing machine.

Every day she runs about six miles a day. She walks with her kids about two to three miles a day to and from their bus stop. She trains with friends on the stairs at the Westin Resort Guam every week with her child on her back. Plus, she works out at Urban Fitness four to five times every week. Hawley also said this year, in 2021 she set a goal to run at least 2,021 miles.

“It’s a love-hate relationship with goals. I hate them for how challenging and hard they are. I love them when I can do it. I love progress and I love showing others that they can do it. We all can,” she said.

Having completed some 17 marathons already, Hawley said she knew it was her time to set another goal and tackle an ultramarathon.

Enter the Urban Fitness Ultra Mother’s Day Marathon Virtual Run.

Hawley started at about 6 p.m. on May 8. By the early morning hours of May 9, she'd crossed another goal off her list.

“I still can’t believe I did it,” she said. “However I must add, it’s also the sense of community from others that helped pushed me along. My husband and so many people from our community came out to support us along the entire race. A special shoutout to Tiela for riding her bike the whole time next to me supporting me the whole night.”

The next day, Hawley was sore and tired but amazed at her accomplishment.

“It hurt to stop running,” she said. "However, by the time I relaxed and got home, I felt pretty good! The next day I was able to go out to lunch and hang out with my kids for Mother’s Day.”