One hundred forty-four men and women competed in the Guam Running Club 50th Håfa Marathon Saturday, celebrating half a century of the island’s cherished long-distance run.

The 13.1-mile race began at the front gate of Andersen Air Force Base and finished at Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park at Ypao beach in Tumon.

No strangers to the winning circle, Sharon Hawley and Ryan Matienzo were crowned this year’s champions. Hawley, in 1 hour, 33 minutes, 6 seconds, was the fastest female, edging out Virginie Ternisien by 35 seconds. In third place, in 1:48:00, Ayuri Sugahara rounded out the podium. Each of the three women competed in the Female 30-39 division.

“It feels amazing to win the 50th,” Hawley said. “This race was unique in a good way. It finally felt like COVID was gone. It felt normal. There was amazing competition and so many new faces. … Overall, it just felt like a normal race, and that feeling is priceless!”

Leading up to the race, Hawley's preparation was anything but ideal. For her, life's rigors kept cropping up, making it so she couldn't train.

“I haven’t been on my top-notch training,” Hawley said. “And I’m balancing being a mom of five, and I'm a new business owner as well as helping to run a gym while the owner is gone. I hadn’t run all week. But I knew the energy at the race would bring me back to life. And it did.

“A special shout out to Virginie,” added Hawley. “We started doing training runs together and she is a great runner and friend. Plus, I love having some amazing competition.”

Hawley, an ambassador of the sport who is equally, if not more, concerned with the well-being of others as herself, congratulated Jackson Fulkerson-Smith. Fulkerson-Smith, who competed in the Male 14-19 division, in 1:41:54, placed 11th.

“He’s such a sweet boy and really dedicated to his training,” Hawley said. “He cut 20 minutes off his PR and finished in 1 hour, 41 minutes. Truly amazing. To me, it’s not about winning. It’s about doing your best, staying active, the community, and seeing each other crush it. Really, a huge congratulations to all.”

Matienzo, who ran a nearly unfathomable 1:16:21, was 6 minutes, 31 seconds quicker than Derek Mandell, the second-place finisher. Both men competed in the Male 30-39 division. Jeff Vorwald, positioned in the Male 40-49 division, in 1:25:55, delivered a bronze-medal performance.

“Winning the 50th Håfa Half is always a plus,” Matienzo said. “Just running this course is always a pleasure and to be with the local runners and some other new runners felt really good. We hardly get a long-distance race here and when we have one, it's always a must we should join!”