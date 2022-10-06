Early Saturday morning, Guam Running Club hosted the 20th annual Mudders Day 5K, at Nimitz Hill in Piti.

Making the course extra challenging, heavy rains the night before pummeled the course. The course started behind the old Navy housing on Turner Road, headed left toward Fonte Dam, turned around and back up a slippery hill, and, then, brought the 46 entrants through thick mud to the finish line.

Definitely not the usual 5K with sub-16 times, David Perry, in 23 minutes, 22 seconds, posted the fastest time in the Men’s Division. Sharon Hawley, the winner of the Women’s Division, entered the finishing cones in 25:38.

Richard Taitague, GRC president, said a big “thank you” to Southern Mountain Gear for sponsoring the two-decades-old run.