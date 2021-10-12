Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series on Sharon Hawley, a fitness enthusiast who most recently competed in the OCR World Championships and the Chicago Marathon. Check out Sunday’s Edition of The Guam Daily Post for Part 2.

Anybody who’s met Sharon Hawley would describe her as a go-getter who’s energetic, motivating and hard working. Hawley takes those words in stride, saying it’s her privilege and duty to push and inspire.

Twelve years ago, Hawley was more than 200 pounds and couldn’t even run a mile.

“I just let myself go,” she said.

But, now Hawley is a mainstay in the gym and on the island's running trails, bringing in ladies who want that edge back but don’t know how the years caught up.

But, let’s rewind just a bit. Did we forget to tell you that Hawley competed in the OCR World Championships two weeks ago in Vermont? And, she ran the Chicago Marathon on Sunday?

Well, the mom of five was phenomenal. She set a personal record in the Chicago Marathon 2021 to finish in 3 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds. Among 30,000 runners, featuring some some of the biggest names in the sport, Hawley rocked bib number 2779 in the Windy City, finishing 159th out of all women, 49th in her age group and 1,097 amongst all runners.

In her first 5K split, Hawley averaged a 6:58 per mile to finish in 21:37. While the first 5K posted her fastest time, she stayed within the 7- to 7:20 range for nearly 3/4ths of the 26.2-mile race. At the half, she averaged 7:02-7:04 between miles 12-17.

“This was a major PR for me! I still can’t believe it! I’m on cloud nine!,” Hawley said excitedly after the race.

Amazing and unreal are putting it mildly, said Hawley, who also competed at the OCR World Championships only a few weeks ago and turned around to tackle the monster marathon.

“My travel was my struggle. I caught the stomach bug in Vermont, my baby caught RSV and COVID,” she said. “My training the last two weeks was not where I wanted it. I hope to show someone that even with life struggles and craziness, if you just try your hardest, you might surprise yourself!”

Her baby catching COVID-19 forced her to rest, she said, something she probably needed after pushing herself at OCRs and Trench here on island.

“My baby caught COVID and RSV. So I was at my in-laws home quarantined with her and only got to run one hour per day. I was so nervous I would catch it but I didn’t. The shot kept me protected!,” she said. “It made me nervous, but also made me rest. So maybe rest was needed!”

Laughing and euphorically riding that runner’s high, Hawley said the best part of the race was crossing the finish line. Chasing 3:15 for years, Hawley can’t believe it all came together, especially after the challenges of the past year.

“I teared up as I crossed. I couldn’t believe I did it,” she said. “I even surpassed my goal! I feel great too!”

At Mile 21, Hawley said she could definitely feel the grind catching up.

“I just thought about how much I’ve trained for this! I have to keep going!,” she said.

Competing without her family was also tough, she said, but the vibe at the marathon made it impossible to feel alone.

“It was different,” she said, adding she met a lot of racers who shared her passion for the road. “On the course, I didn’t feel alone. I could see cheers, texts, and motivational words on my watch while I was running! It helped me tremendously!”

While her training definitely helped, Hawley said she had a race strategy to implement and it was important that she stick to her plan.

“Overall, the whole race felt great! I raced smart, tried to not go out too fast, and fueled properly along the route,” she said.

It was important to be proactive and not wait for her to feel like she needed the nourishment.

And when the going got rough, she relied on friends to keep her mind focused on the task at hand.

“I thought of everyone that has been along this training journey with me and thinking that I was hoping to inspire someone!,” she said. “It’s all about giving back. I feel so blessed to give back. I was able to find running, OCR and hiking.

“Seriously if you don’t see me on the roads or gym, you will find me on the trails,” she said. “I know how it was to be unhappy with myself and I want to help others find themselves. It’s not about a number, but a feeling. That sense of feeling your best self.

And from a woman who couldn’t even run a mile 12 years ago and now pushes sub-3:30 on a marathon, competes in OCRs and Spartan Challenges, there’s more to learn.