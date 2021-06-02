Island coaching legend Bob Richards died early Tuesday morning, Guam time - a huge loss that resonated through the basketball community, sparking heartfelt condolences and memories of gritty championships earned on the hardwood.

“I am honestly heartbroken,” said sharpshooting guard Joey Gogue, an integral piece in Richards’ legacy as a member of the Guam Community College Tradesmen. “He’s been a really big inspiration. … He was like a second father to me.”

Survived by his wife, Letitia, and his sons Mark and Keith, Bob Richards, 90, was the guiding force behind GCC’s reign at the top – championships that spanned from the late 1970s to the mid-'80s. His guidance shaped the basketball scene with players such as Joey Gogue, his brother Mike, Frank Cruz and John Borden. Many of his players have gone on to coach, officiate, even help lead the Guam Basketball Confederation.

The tales of intensity, hard-nosed competition and ferocious attention to detail are plentiful with players sharing stories of “kill drills” and lines to push past any fears that could limit performance.

“Coach Richards was the GOAT when it came to winning school championships; he won in the '70s and '80s. He has touched thousands of basketball players and nonplayers over the years, from Joey ‘Pretzel’ Gogue, Eddie Lorenzo, Roy Yutig, Jessica Sanchez and Rita Benavente and countless others,” said Frank Cruz, who is currently the secretary-general and vice president of the Guam Basketball Confederation and an elected member of the FIBA Oceania Basketball Board.

Bob Richards' impact on talented players was always immediate, Cruz said, but “it’s what he did for average-type players like myself that influenced who many of us are today. I played for GCC in the years ’83-’85, and was part of his 8 straight HS championship run from 1979 to 1986.”

Looking back, Cruz ticked off the numerous on-court achievements – first Guam team to play in a Far East championship, Gogue being named Far East MVP, numerous championships that spanned nearly a decade. Richards started off winning junior high championships before a short stint at Father Duenas, then the long run at GCC and a cap at the University of Guam before leaving island in the early '90s.

Cruz said his only regret was not winning the championship game in 1985 at the Far East Tournament in Okinawa – a 3-point loss to Wagner High School.

But, the on-court lessons pale in comparison to how Bob Richards shaped his players off the court.

“One of the best lessons he taught was how to be a winner at anything you did and to push hard. Life is about all the choices you make and coach Richards made my choice to play ball one of the decisions in life,” he said.

Cruz said he made it a point to always connect with Richards during every trip off island.

Given the opportunity to speak with coach Richards one more time, Cruz said, it’s a simple thing, “just THANK YOU!”

“I've already said everything I wanted to say to him, I knew this day would come and I wanted him to know how much he's influenced my life and he knows that I love him for that,” Cruz said.

Richards' influence allowed Cruz to play ball and affect island basketball at every level.

“I've refereed for many years, been referee supervisor at two Pacific Games, three Micro games, two U17's and U19 FIBA tournament, I'm on the GBC Board as vice president and secretary-general and I'm on FIBA Oceania Board,” he said, crediting Richards with the drive to influence and be the best that he could be. “He knows how much he has impacted many lives on Guam. He is a legend and will be greatly missed.”

Hard-nosed love, the push to be the best

For Joey Gogue, the lessons learned under Richards are all about persevering regardless of the obstacle, and understanding that being tough on his athletes “came from a place of love.”

“He wanted us to be the best. … he pushed me, but he pushed me in the right way,” Gogue said. “You weren’t going to get away with stuff. If you want to get better at anything, you better work hard. … I truly looked up to him.”

Joey Gogue’s intensity, commitment to detail and competitiveness were honed under Bob Richards’ guidance – a testament to the philosophy that “nothing comes easy. … everything comes with hard work, dedication and the commitment to whatever goal you’ve set for yourself.”

As a coach, Joey Gogue said, it’s important he does the same for his players - setting a standard that even they’re unsure they can reach.

Looking back, Joey Gogue admires the discipline it took to bring the championships to GCC, but he admires the man it took to instill the principles of hard work and dedication.

The star player for GCC, Gogue remembers forgetting one of his uniform sets prior to a game. He had time to run home and get it, but coach Richards still didn’t play him that first half.

“We didn’t even use that set,” Gogue said, chuckling. “But, it was a lesson that needed to be learned - listen to instructions, always be prepared, … that is a testament to his teachings.”

And, he never forgot his uniform again.

Joey Gogue also remembers coach Richards reminding them that the Tradesmen play for the school name “across your chest … we had to carry that kind of manner into our game.”

Laughing, Joey Gogue recalled a conversation about the patches documenting the years of champions being unable to fit on their warm-up jackets. There were just too many and 1982 took up the last space.

Coach Richards looked right at him and said, “When we win it this year, we can put 1983 on the other side of the jacket.”

They won, co-champions with John F. Kennedy High School (that's another story – a tale of a buzzer-beating shot), adding another patch to the other side of the jacket.

People only saw the intensity and fierce competitive fire on the court, Joey Gogue said, but those who played for him knew Bob Richards truly cared.

After Far East tourneys, he’d take the athletes to the mountains where they could ski – experiences they’d never have as island kids.

Ichiban and chocolate cake were mainstays after games in Inarajan, Joey Gogue said, drawing on memories of athletes piling into the van for the long rides back home.

“He had a huge heart,” Joey Gogue said. “Hard-nosed love on the court; outside the court though, he really cared.”

An opposing coach’s respect

Another coaching legend, Joe Taitano, who has numerous titles in multiple sports, shared his condolences on Bob Richards' passing.

Taitano said he had a great deal of respect for Bob Richards and the fuel he brought to every game whenever the JFK Islanders squared up against the GCC Tradesmen in the early '80s.

At the time, Taitano had just graduated college in Colorado, where he played Division II basketball.

“I just got back from Adams State - I picked up a lot of stuff as far as coaching, but he did a lot of stuff with using different strategies,” Taitano said.

But, there are no words to describe the heat, the sweat and the cacophony that accompanied the games between the winning coaches.

“It’s like we practice the whole season just to beat up one another,” Taitano said, reminiscing with a chuckle. “His teams were relentless and played hard-nosed basketball for 32 minutes.”

The duo jockeyed back and forth, often inspiring their players to push the length of the floor.

“The guy really hated to lose. … He coaches to win the game. That’s Bob Richards’ style,” said Taitano. “I respected him because he was very competitive. … I like to go up against coaches that are like that. It challenges me, makes me a better coach. … That’s what Bob Richards did; he made me a better coach.”

Echoing a phrase Bob Richards’ players have said, Taitano said playing GCC meant one had to always be prepared.

“I was playing multiple defenses to throw him off, … he was doing the same,” Taitano said, adding he enjoyed the elevation in play when the teams faced up.

“Bob Richards was a very good coach. Playing against his team was always a challenge. Preparation was tantamount because his team was always ready to play," Taitano added.