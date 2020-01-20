It took a quarter for the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles boys varsity basketball team to figure out the Tiyan High School Titans, but once they did, they swooped to an easy victory.

In Saturday’s GDOE Interscholastic Sports Association interleague game, in Toto, in front of a small crowd at the HCA Family Life Center, a well balanced, unselfish Eagles squad defeated the Titans, 47-26.

“We came in prepared,” said Gye Baek Kim, an Eagles small forward. “I don’t think the other team was expecting us to be prepared.”

The Titans, early, hit a few shots, but Joe Henderson’s dominance inside the key left Tiyan with few uncontested shots. The Eagles, with five players over 6-foot-2, owned the paint. With a low outside shooting percentage, the Titans struggled to find the bottom of the net.

“The team really played hard,” Henderson said.

With four 3-pointers, two apiece from Jayvince Castro and Regie Medina, the Titans drained buckets, but it wasn’t enough. Without an answer for Henderson’s all-court dominance, and Gye Baek Kim’s unrelenting attack, with 12 points apiece, the Eagles cruised to victory.

As a once below-the-rim game has elevated skyward, Henderson and Michael Choi, from above-the-rim controlled the glass and dished to the outlet.

Quickly breaking the Titans press, the Eagles patiently worked the pass to several scoring options. When the inside lane was closed, which wasn’t often, driving guards kicked the ball out to Henderson. With an impossible-to-defend big man's stroke - ushered into the modern era of basketball by Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki, a seven-foot rainmaker - Henderson drained a pair of treys.

“If they don’t respect the shot, and they don’t play out, I’ll take the shot,” Henderson said. “My shot feels good."

Lawrence Nagengast, the Eagles head coach, said Henderson's ability to shoot 3-pointers or pass to a cutter gives them options.

“It spreads the floor, and keeps their big man honest,” he said. “He’s got to come out and guard him all the way at the 3-point line, and it frees up the inside to allow some of our smaller guards to drive and have an open look at the basket.”

Matt Park, Harvest’s shooting guard, with 9 points, took advantage of that dynamic.

The Titans, trailing 27-18 at the half, kept it close, but Harvest’s prevent defense dominated the final two quarters. Limiting the Titans to 8 points off of three baskets, the Eagles cruised.

“I told the boys at halftime, they’ve got to up the D,” Nagengast said. “We weren’t getting out in the corner, and they hit a couple of threes.

“A night like this, on a Saturday, low crowd, it’s mental. We’ve got to come engaged and ready to play, and I don’t think we did that in the first half. The second half, I do think we picked it up.”